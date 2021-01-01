Star Simba Nagpal along with Tina Dutta to Manav Gohil and Rubina Dilek approached for Bigg Boss 15- Will these 4 Big Stars make an entry in ‘Bigg Boss 15’? Rekha and Salman Khan will give a strong dose in the forest

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ ends on September 18 and Salman Khan will return with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ from October 3. Actress Rekha (Rekha) will also be appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, which will be part of ‘Tree of Fortune’. The producers are preparing to make the 15th season a superhit and have signed several celebrities as contestants. Also some stars have been contacted recently.

Producers have reportedly approached Tina Dutta and Manav Gohil for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. A few weeks ago, Tina Dutta had expressed her desire to be a part of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ or ‘Bigg Boss 15’ during a conversation with the paparazzi. She had said that she is currently waiting for Salman Khan’s return. If things go well, she will definitely go to Big Boss’s house. Tina said, ‘If Salman Khan is hosting the show and I get an invitation from Bigg Boss, I will definitely go. I can go for Salman Khan anytime.

Tina Dutta

Sources close to ‘Bigg Boss 15′ told our correspondent Itimes that Tina Dutta is part of Colors’ popular shows’ Northern ‘and’ Khatron Ke Khiladi ‘and has been in touch with her for the 15th season. If all goes well, Tina will be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ this time.



Manav Gohil

Sources said that actor Manav Gohil, who appeared in the show ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, has also been contacted. However, the names of the two have not been officially confirmed yet.

Simba Nagpal

Apart from Tina Dutta and Manav Gohil, actor Simba Nagpal of ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki’ is also rumored to be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. In the 14th season of the show, her co-star Rubina Dilaik was seen and she also won the trophy that season. . So far, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

Reem Sheikh

Apart from Simba Nagpal, ‘Tujhse Hai Rabta’ actress Reem Sheikh’s name is also in the news for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. According to Spotboy, Reem Sheikh, the creator of ‘Bigg Boss’, had been talking to her about the show for a long time, but at the time, she was busy with ‘Tujhse Hai Rabta’. With the show now closed, Reem Sheikh is said to have agreed to do ‘Bigg Boss 15’.