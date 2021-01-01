Star Simba Nagpal along with Tina Dutta to Manav Gohil and Rubina Dilek approached for Bigg Boss 15- Will these 4 Big Stars make an entry in ‘Bigg Boss 15’? Rekha and Salman Khan will give a strong dose in the forest
Tina Dutta
Sources close to ‘Bigg Boss 15′ told our correspondent Itimes that Tina Dutta is part of Colors’ popular shows’ Northern ‘and’ Khatron Ke Khiladi ‘and has been in touch with her for the 15th season. If all goes well, Tina will be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ this time.
Manav Gohil
Sources said that actor Manav Gohil, who appeared in the show ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, has also been contacted. However, the names of the two have not been officially confirmed yet.
Simba Nagpal
Apart from Tina Dutta and Manav Gohil, actor Simba Nagpal of ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki’ is also rumored to be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. In the 14th season of the show, her co-star Rubina Dilaik was seen and she also won the trophy that season. . So far, there is no official confirmation in this regard.
Reem Sheikh
Apart from Simba Nagpal, ‘Tujhse Hai Rabta’ actress Reem Sheikh’s name is also in the news for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. According to Spotboy, Reem Sheikh, the creator of ‘Bigg Boss’, had been talking to her about the show for a long time, but at the time, she was busy with ‘Tujhse Hai Rabta’. With the show now closed, Reem Sheikh is said to have agreed to do ‘Bigg Boss 15’.
