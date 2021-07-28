Star Sommelier Is Charged With Setting Outdoor Dining Sheds on Fire

Forsythia owner Jacob Siwak said in an interview on Wednesday that a well-dressed man wearing a beanie and scarf attempted to light up the restaurant’s exterior structure on four occasions over at least nine days in January.

Security camera footage showed the man unpacking his backpack, placing a pile of kindling next to garbage from the night before, and then setting it on fire several times, Mr Siwak said. The man waited for a major fire to break out before walking away.

Before reviewing the security footage, Mr Siwak said he “expected it to be a guy throwing a cigarette butt in the trash or a homeless person trying to warm up.” Instead, he discovered a well-dressed man who intended to set his business on fire.

Several attempts by the man to burn down the hangar were successful, and two were “quite damaging,” Siwak said. Another caused flames of at least two floors and threatened to spread to the restaurant and from there to the rest of the building.

The restaurant spent around $ 3,500 to repair the shed, which had to be rebuilt after both ends burned down completely, Siwak said, adding that the structure was now fire retardant.

The damage was less severe at Prince Street Pizza, said Tony Sosa, the manager, but added that “it could have been very dangerous”, especially if the fire had spread to the restaurant and the apartments above.

