Star-Studded Production – The New York Times

Fed officials retire early amid trade dispute. Dallas Fed Chief Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed Chairman Eric Rosengren announced yesterday that they would be stepping down. They were embroiled in a dispute over trading securities that could have benefited from the Fed’s emergency market intervention last year.

China is grappling with massive power cuts. Environmental restrictions, rising coal prices and other factors have led to widespread power shortages. It has forced some factories to close, global supply chains and leading economists to cut their forecasts for China’s growth.

the fundraiser that everyone is talking about

Dealbook’s phone calls about OG Media. That buzzy digital media company was trying to raise $40 million from Goldman Sachs in February until its co-founder and chief operating officer, Sameer Rao, held a conference with Goldman investors about the outlet’s video access. Caught impersonating a YouTube executive on call. . “We absolutely stand behind our numbers and performance,” said OG CEO Carlos Watson. said in a statement Addressing audience metrics of calls and outlets.

We have a few more things on our minds the day after The Times’ Ben Smith broke the news that the conference call went wrong:

Being part of “in the club” is a powerful draw. Goldman Sachs may have passed, but the bank’s co-chief information officer, George Lee, invested in Ozzy, as its former co-head of investment banking, Greg Lemkau, hears DealBook. Other big names who have invested since founding Ozzy in 2013 include Milwaukee Bucks billionaire co-owner Mark Larry; Laurene Powell Jobs, through her Emerson Collective in multiple rounds; and Liontree, whose founder Arye Borkoff is widely regarded as one of the most plug-in investors in the media.

A few weeks ago, Ozzy named Larry chairman of the company. Watson told Axios at the time that Larry, who was already on board, was “very practical and helpful.” Regarding the Goldman conference call, Larry told The Times: “The Board was made aware of the incident, and we fully support the way it is handled.”

Powell Jobs is distancing himself from Ozzy, and Emerson didn’t participate in Ozzy’s latest investment round. Liontree’s investment in 2019 was small and the firm has no affiliation with the company.