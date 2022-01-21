Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling





Starbucks is not requiring its U.S. staff to be vaccinated towards COVID-19, reversing a coverage it introduced earlier this month.

In a memo despatched Tuesday to workers, the Seattle espresso big stated it was responding to final week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the court docket rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or common COVID testing at corporations with greater than 100 staff.

“We respect the court docket’s ruling and can comply,” Starbucks Chief Working Officer John Culver wrote within the memo.

On Jan. 3, Starbucks stated it will require all workers to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID take a look at requirement. On the time, Culver stated it was the duty of Starbucks‘ management “to do no matter we are able to to assist maintain you protected and create the most secure work setting potential.”

In Tuesday’s memo, Culver stated the corporate continues to strongly encourage vaccinations and booster pictures.

Starbucks required staff to disclose their vaccination standing by Jan. 10. The corporate stated Wednesday that 90% have reported and the “overwhelming majority” are absolutely vaccinated. Starbucks wouldn’t say what % of staff are usually not absolutely vaccinated.

Starbucks employs 228,000 individuals within the U.S.