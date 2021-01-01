Starlink Internet with Speed ​​Light: Geo-Airtel Everyone’s Holiday! Starlink will provide internet data at the speed of light, Alan Musk revealed himself

Along with traditional ground infrastructure, Starlink has the ability to deliver high-speed broadband internet to remote areas. Starling is now available for beta users with the goal of providing Internet services worldwide and is constantly expanding. The biggest drawback of the Starlink beta is the slow speed of the internet but it looks like it will be fixed soon. Answering a question, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, claims that the Starlink satellite Internet service will have the ability to transfer data at the speed of light. SpaceX plans to launch a laser-based satellite into orbit.

Currently, the Starlink network operates on a dish, satellite and ground station basis. The company appears to be working to close the ground station, which has been hampered by data transfer for a long time. Regarding transmission speeds with lasers, Musk claims that this speed will be 40 percent faster than optical fiber. This will enable fast internet transfer service without the use of land.

Alan Musk’s statement and calculating the current speed from the optical fiber, Starlink will be able to transfer data at 180,832 miles per second. This is about 97 percent of the speed of light in a vacuum.

Musk has assured that Starlink will soon shut down all ground stations and provide adequate bandwidth. If you look at the work that is going on so fast in SpaceX, it doesn’t seem far off now. SpaceX plans to launch more than 1,200 Starlink satellites in the next few months.