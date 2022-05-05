World

Starry production of "Into the Woods" opens at New York City Center

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Starry production of "Into the Woods" opens at New York City Center
Written by admin
Starry production of "Into the Woods" opens at New York City Center

Starry production of "Into the Woods" opens at New York City Center

NEW YORK — An all-star cast is on stage for a new production of “Into the Woods.”

The musical is part of New York City Center’s “Encores” series.

Neil Patrick Harris stars as the Baker, alongside Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife and Heather Headley as the Witch.

This production is also a celebration of the late composer Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the musical.

“The curtain comes down, and we erupt into cheers. It is such a heavy lift,” Bareilles said.

“The lyrics are difficult and the music is so difficult, and it really takes a highly skilled group of people to pull it off,” Headley said.

“Into the Woods” runs through May 15 at New York City Center.


#Starry #production #quotInto #Woodsquot #opens #York #City #Center

READ Also  Army of masked robbers enter Louis Vuitton, steal over $104K of merchandise in minutes

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment