Starry production of "Into the Woods" opens at New York City Center



NEW YORK — An all-star cast is on stage for a new production of “Into the Woods.”

The musical is part of New York City Center’s “Encores” series.

Neil Patrick Harris stars as the Baker, alongside Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife and Heather Headley as the Witch.

Into The Woods opening night ⁦@NYCityCenter⁩ Encores! Watch CBS2 at 11 ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/YV8IZW066j — Kathy McGee (@katmcgeenyc) May 5, 2022

This production is also a celebration of the late composer Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the musical.

“The curtain comes down, and we erupt into cheers. It is such a heavy lift,” Bareilles said.

“The lyrics are difficult and the music is so difficult, and it really takes a highly skilled group of people to pull it off,” Headley said.

“Into the Woods” runs through May 15 at New York City Center.



