Joan Washington, an acclaimed dialect coach who taught Penelope Cruz to speak Greek, Jessica Chastain to speak like Israelis and Brooklyn Jews like a whole cast of British artists, died on September 2 at her home in Avening, England. She was 74 years old.

Her husband, actor Richard E. Grant, announced his death on twitter. He later said that the cause was lung cancer.

In a career spanning four decades, Ms. Washington developed a reputation as a sort of contrasting version of the eloquent Henry Higgins who taught Eliza Doolittle the King’s English in George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion”. He instructed the actors to speak not only in national dialects but also in regional and local dialects, even historical dialects.

He taught actors for most of Britain’s major national and regional theatres; If a British artist appeared on stage speaking a thick American patois in Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs” – there was a good chance it was Ms. Washington’s handiwork.