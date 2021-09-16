Stars’ Dialect Coach Joan Washington’s 74. died on
Joan Washington, an acclaimed dialect coach who taught Penelope Cruz to speak Greek, Jessica Chastain to speak like Israelis and Brooklyn Jews like a whole cast of British artists, died on September 2 at her home in Avening, England. She was 74 years old.
Her husband, actor Richard E. Grant, announced his death on twitter. He later said that the cause was lung cancer.
In a career spanning four decades, Ms. Washington developed a reputation as a sort of contrasting version of the eloquent Henry Higgins who taught Eliza Doolittle the King’s English in George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion”. He instructed the actors to speak not only in national dialects but also in regional and local dialects, even historical dialects.
He taught actors for most of Britain’s major national and regional theatres; If a British artist appeared on stage speaking a thick American patois in Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs” – there was a good chance it was Ms. Washington’s handiwork.
He also worked on a steady stream of films. She collaborated with Ms. Cruise for “Captain Corell’s Mandolin” (2001), Ms. Chastain for “The Date” (2010), Kate Beckinsale for “Emma” (1996), and British actress Thandie Newton for “W”. did. Oliver Stone’s 2008 adaptation of the life of George W. Bush, in which he played Condoleezza Rice, a former US National Security Adviser.
The quote, Ms Washington said, was not just about copying, it was about reading a script with an accent. It had to be built into the core of a performance.
He told the British newspaper The Independent in 1991, “There should be a dialect coach from the start.” “Otherwise bad habits set in; it just becomes a banding act. Enough as it is.”
Ms. Washington was an artist herself, though never on stage or on screen. She could quickly adapt to whatever dialect she was teaching, and she claimed to have mastered 124 vowel sounds – just shy of what Professor Higgins claimed.
Although she was born and raised in Scotland, Ms. Washington used a standard English accent when teaching Americans. She said that they came up with too many assumptions about “proper” English and could be confused with their natural Scottish eloquence.
In a 1986 interview with The Sunday Telegraph, he said, “The problem with English for Americans is that they pronounce their consonants too accurately, which makes it sound acquired and middle-class.” “The older we are, the less we rely on the dishes.”
Ms. Washington did extensive research about her talent. Prior to working with actors, she taught Standard English pronunciation at the Royal College of Nursing, whose students came from across Britain and the Commonwealth. His recordings of his pronunciation formed the basis of a vast library of tapes that he kept as reference.
She interviewed older Britons and recorded what Liverpudlian or Geordie – an pronunciation from Tyneside in northeastern England – may have sounded like decades ago. To show what English looked like in the 1910s, he relied on recordings of British prisoners made by the Germans during World War I.
His methods of teaching were intense. She often began by interviewing artists to see what they thought a Boston brahmin or Warsaw Pole might look like. He took notes, rims out of them, and then handed them to the actors along with copies of his tapes.
Over a series of sessions, she’ll change bucks, adjust inflections and suppress unwanted siblings until an American actress like Emma Stone looks like an authentic 18th-century English courtier, as she did in 2018. In the movie “The Favourite”.
Ms Washington always worked independently, but she was most closely associated with the Royal National Theatre, where she acted in over 70 shows. His first film was “Yentl” (1983), for which he taught star and director, Barbra Streisand, how to speak like an Ashkenazi Jew in early 20th-century Poland.
Ms. Washington had her own theories about pronunciation and where they came from. He said Britain’s plethora of dialects and accents, all frozen on a medium-sized island, derived from its varying geography and climate.
She told The Sunday Telegraph, “The Cornish is tougher and more nosey than Devon because it is a windy peninsula.” “If you have wind in your face, you have to speak without giving much.”
Joan Geddy was born on December 21, 1946 in Aberdeen, Scotland. His father, John, was a doctor, and his mother, Maggie (Cook) Geddy, was a nurse.
When she was 18, she moved to London to attend the Central School of Speech and Drama. After graduating, she taught speech, first at a reform school for girls and then at the Royal College of Nursing.
In 1969 she married Keith Washington; He later divorced. Along with Mr. Grant, she is survived by her son Tom Washington; their daughter, Olivia Grant; and his brother, David Geddy.
While teaching, Ms. Washington also took a side job as a dialect coach. In the class-conscious England of the post-war decades, millions of Britain’s increasingly middle class sought to erase any trace of their proletarian origins, starting with their utterances, which provided them with an abundance of work.
Her clients included doctors and clergy as well as actors – the only ones who went in the opposite direction, demanding instructions to sound less posh.
She was teaching at the Actors Center in London in 1982 when she met Mr. Grant, who was born and raised in Swaziland (now Eswatini) in Africa, and was taking her class to sound like a native Englishman. Were.
Mr. Grant smiled, he remembered afterward, and asked if she could give him a private lesson. He said yes, at £20 an hour – about $43 in today’s dollars.
“But I can only afford £12,” he replied.
“Well,” she said, “but if you ever ‘make it up you gotta repay me.'”
The two married in 1986, a year before Mr. Grant made his film debut in “Withnell and I”, which overnight made him one of Britain’s most sought-after actors. He later wrote “Gosford Park” (2001) and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” He received praise for his performance in films like (2018), for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
Ms. Washington learned she had lung cancer late last year, and the disease progressed rapidly. He had one final assignment, however: Mr. Grant was cast in the film version of the stage musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” to play Loco Chanel, a drag queen, and needed help with his character’s Sheffield accent. Was.
A few days after his death, Mr. Grant posted a video on twitter that Ms. Washington had made, instructing him, offscreen, with him to rehearse for the role.
