Stars make Lightning wait on playoff clincher with win

Roop Hintz and the Dallas Stars are vying for a play-off spot at the Western Conference, while it is only a matter of time before two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay.

The Stars will take two points from a tough fight within the team with some recent post-season history.

Hintz scored with 4:50 left and the Stars forced the Lightning to wait at least one more day to advance to the playoff berth with a 1-0 win on Tuesday night.

“It was huge for our group,” said Luke Glendenning, who was almost empty after creating several small hand chances for himself in the second half. “I thought one guy was really competing tonight. It’s fun to watch everyone pull the same rope.”

Dallas is three points ahead of Vegas for the second of two wild cards at the Western Conference. The Stars have nine games left, one more than the Golden Knights, who lost 5-4 to Vancouver in extra time.

Tampa Bay could secure a fifth playoff in a row with a win and an eighth game in the last nine years. The first of these two Stanley Cup titles came against the Stars in the 2020 Play-off Bubble in Canada.

At home, Dallas beat Tampa Bay for the second time in eight games and for the second time in 17 games, beating goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky. The Lightning has allowed two goals in control in the last three games, but 1-1-1.

Coach John Cooper said: “It’s unfortunate that we only have three points to show. It’s tough.” “Sometimes it can be frustrating. But if we’re going to give up a game zero and a goal, I’ll take our chances.”

Opportunities to score well on both ends were emptied before a shot from Jason Robertson made a scramble, which ended with Joe Pavelsky going to the Hintz slot from behind the last line.

Scott Wedgewood has stopped 25 shots for his first shutout since joining the stars in a trade with Arizona. This was the fifth of his career.

Vasilevsky made 26 saves.

After Glendening failed to win the race to a puck with an empty net in front of him, the Stars put an end to a madness at 6-on-5 in the last minute.

Tyler Seguin, who had previously been stung by a blocked shot, bounced back in the last 10 seconds, blocking a shot from Victor Headman.

“It’s a lot of frustration. They were great in front of me all night,” said Wedgewood, the only loser in all four starts for Dallas who had the only rate overtime. “Probably the best-formed game I’ve ever had on both sides of the aisle.”

In a goalless draw in the third game, Glendening took a break from a steal, but Vasilevsky made a glove save. Just 36 seconds later, Andrej Palat got a point-blank chance at the other end, and Wedgewood saved a pad.

Dallas defender Essa Lindell was awarded a penalty twice in the second period, but the Stars ended the match with a chance to score better than Lightning on both penalties.

After calling Lindell a cross-check in the middle of the second, Dallas spent most of the second minute of the offensive end and Vasilevsky had to save two in a Glendenning shot.

Hintz and Nikita Kucherov of Tampa Bay collided near the center ice in the second half, leaving both players stunned as they picked up the loose sticks. Kucherov went straight to his bench. Both remained in the game.

Lindell’s high-sticking penalty late in the second had another chance for Glendenning, but a backhand went wide.

Note: Jamie Benn of Dallas and Nicholas Paul of Tampa Bay fought long battles in the middle of the first period without any significant punches or landings. It all ends when Paul loses his leg when Ben goes over him and throws a few punches. … Vladislav Nemestnikov of the Stars did not return after the first period due to a bodily injury.

Lightning: A five-game homestead, the longest of the season, will begin against Anaheim on Thursday. Tampa Bay has 11 of 13 games at home.

They: Minnesota tour on Thursday. The winning team has scored at least six goals in each of the three encounters this season. Dallas won 6-4, 6-3. The Wild took the first match up 7-2.