Stars stay away from Bollywood parties: Stars stay away from Bollywood parties

John Abraham John is a Bollywood actor who has made his mark in the industry despite being an outsider. He has many friends in the industry but he is rarely seen doing social work or attending Bollywood parties. Actors don’t enjoy it until late at night.

Sunny Deol There is no doubt that Sunny is a serious person. He speaks more or less. Sunny himself had said that in the early days of the industry, when people would invite him to a party and he was not going, he would get angry. According to Sunny, she doesn’t like parties because they are just alcohol and gossip.

Aamir Khan Aamir is called the perfectionist of Bollywood who lives life in his own way. Everyone knows he's not coming to the awards ceremony. Not only that, he also has problems in Bollywood parties. Even if he goes, he soon finds a corner because he is bothered by loud music.

Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha may be a popular actress when it comes to personal life but always prefers to be low profile. She has said that she does not attend Bollywood parties. According to the actress, she is more focused on work.

Bollywood is known for glamorous stars and grand parties. While being social and attending parties is part of the curriculum hobby, there are some stars who stay away from it. From Akshay Kumar to Shraddha Kapoor, we are telling you about some of the artists who stay away from parties …