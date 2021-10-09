Stars stay away from Bollywood parties: Stars stay away from Bollywood parties
Akshay Kumar
Akshay is known for his punctuality and discipline in filmmaking. From exercising to eating and going to bed early, Akshay completely follows the rules. Her schedule is completely packed and she doesn’t have full time for the party.
John Abraham
John is a Bollywood actor who has made his mark in the industry despite being an outsider. He has many friends in the industry but he is rarely seen doing social work or attending Bollywood parties. Actors don’t enjoy it until late at night.
Sunny Deol
There is no doubt that Sunny is a serious person. He speaks more or less. Sunny himself had said that in the early days of the industry, when people would invite him to a party and he was not going, he would get angry. According to Sunny, she doesn’t like parties because they are just alcohol and gossip.
Aamir Khan
Aamir is called the perfectionist of Bollywood who lives life in his own way. Everyone knows he’s not coming to the awards ceremony. Not only that, he also has problems in Bollywood parties. Even if he goes, he soon finds a corner because he is bothered by loud music.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha may be a popular actress when it comes to personal life but always prefers to be low profile. She has said that she does not attend Bollywood parties. According to the actress, she is more focused on work.
