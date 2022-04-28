Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes



What was important to Dallas Stars coach Rick Bones was the points they needed to finish the play-off spot. He wasn’t worried about how they ended up in overtime.

“We’re here,” Bounce said, as the Stars lost 4-3 to Arizona in overtime, a 3-0 loss in the third period on Wednesday night.

Anton Stralman scored his eighth goal for Arizona with 16:37 remaining time, about four minutes before Shine Gostisbehr’s helpless goal from the Blue Line near the board about four minutes before the win against the Stars. The Barrett Hayton 3 tie at 8:02 left in a 5-on-3 power play.

“It’s just self-motivated,” Bounce said. “You go ahead and we’ll be ready for the playoffs. … The game was pretty good for the most part. These things are easy to clear.”

Jani Hakanpa scored in the first shot of the game for Dallas, with Joe Pavleski, 37, having two assists to reach the Stars’ career-high point, who needed just one after a seven-round shootout victory at home against Vegas on Tuesday night. Point to two wild-card spots to join Nashville.

The Stars got the point when they got overtime before the loss when Travis Boyd scored his 16th goal with Scott Weaswood, who made 33 saves against his former team.

“We have our chance now,” Pavelsky said. “It’s a frustrating third … but it takes a lot of effort this season to get the chance. And, you know, that’s the first step.”

Dallas has 96 points, one more than the Lazy Predators who have games left in Colorado and Arizona. The Stars, who closed the regular season at home on Friday night against Anaheim, will have to finish before the Predators to take their top wild-card spot as the Nashville tiebreaker holds on and the team will win more control if they tie in the standings.

Hakanpa, the defender, scored a goal in his previous 39 games, scoring a sniper shot from inside the Blue Line just 4:42 minutes into the game and just seconds after the encounter, which went to a Coyotes player on the way to the net. Pavelski’s secondary assist was scored by Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen, whose scores brought a two-man advantage early in the second period.

Pavelsky has a team-high 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) to surpass the previous 79 of his previous career with San Jose in 2013-14. He already had 46 assists 11 years ago and last week became the 22nd American-born player to reach 500 career assists.

The Stars missed the playoffs in the short 56-game season last year. They advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2019-20 season which expanded after a COVID-19 break in late September and ended in an NHL bubble in Canada.

Winning the play-off spot one night as per the rules, Dallas started fast against last-placed Arizona. The Coyotes’ only win in their previous 11 games in the play-off-bound Minnesota on Tuesday night was 5-3.

“At some point we lost our mojo and playing against them was not that difficult,” said coach Andre Turigni. “You don’t wake up in the morning feeling the same way, proud and happy about yourself. It was important for us to get back into it. And I think we got really strong.”

Dallas took a 2-0 lead before 40-goal scorer Jason Robertson’s shot bounced off the left post and Seguin dropped it for his 24th goal.

Seventeen stopped 26 shots and Dallas closed several more posts.

Heiskanen’s one-timer from the top of the circle came up with a 5-on-3 chance in just 14 seconds and made it 3-0. Arizona beat Dallas 14-7 in the first period, but the Stars had the first 11 shots in the second period.

In the second half we got a chance to score 13 goals and got one goal. I think the game should have ended in the second half, “Bones said.” You give credit to their goalkeeper, he kept them in the game and gave them a chance to win. That’s his job. And it was not Wagger’s fault for any of those goals. He did his job. “

The stars have been in the playoffs for the 17th time in 28 seasons since moving from Minnesota to Dallas. This is the third time in four seasons after playing only twice in the previous 10 years. … Seventeen has started its fourth game for Arizona since claiming a waiver from Toronto. He allowed his first three five, seven and five goals.

Coyotes: Nashville will host their final home game on Friday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, where they have played a home game since 2003. The Coyotes will play at the new Arizona State Multi-Purpose Arena for at least the next three seasons.

Stars: In their first two meetings against Anaheim, the Stars have won a pair 3-2 in three consecutive nights of overtime on the street last month.