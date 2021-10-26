Stars who won the 67th National Award
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu honored the winners with Swarna Kamal and Rajat Kamal, Shawl and prize money at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony.
#Stars #won #67th #National #Award
Stars who won the 67th National Award
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu honored the winners with Swarna Kamal and Rajat Kamal, Shawl and prize money at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony.
#Stars #won #67th #National #Award
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.