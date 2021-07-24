Start Aloe Vera Farming With 50000 Rupees And Earn 5 Lakh Profit

The demand for aloe vera has increased rapidly in the last few years. It is also very popular in food items including beauty products. In such a situation, you can earn better by cultivating aloe vera.

New Delhi. Nowadays, big profits can be earned by doing business on a small scale. There are many options in the market for this, it just needs to be recognized. Today we are going to talk about such a business, by starting which you can earn big money. You can earn good profit by doing Start Aloe Vera farming. In today’s time the demand of Aloe Vera is very high in India. Because of this, the profit in aloe vera is high.

The demand for aloe vera has increased rapidly in the last few years. It is also very popular in food items including beauty products. Everyone knows the name of aloe vera and its properties. Aloe vera is being cultivated on a large scale in India. Companies are making products related to it. From small to large multinational companies, they are earning crores of profits by selling aloe vera products. In such a situation, you can earn better by cultivating aloe vera.

There can be two types of business

Aloe vera business can be done in two ways. One by cultivating it and the other by applying its juice or powder machine. Some information related to the cost of aloe vera cultivation and processing plant are as follows.

Aloe Vera Cultivation

You can start Aloe Vera cultivation with less than 50 thousand rupees investment. You can sell aloe vera in manufacturing companies and mandis. With this, if you want to increase your business, then you can earn a lot of profit by setting up a processing unit of Aloe Vera.

processing plant

Another option is to set up a processing unit of aloe vera. You can earn good money by selling aloe vera gel/juice from the processing unit. For this you will have to spend from 3 to 5 lakhs.

Will have to spend on these things

In Aloe Vera cultivation, you will have to spend in material, plant, manure, labor, harvesting, packaging etc. Aloe vera plant is planted once in many parts of the country and production is taken for three years. At the same time, in many places, there is a crop for 5 years.

50 to 60 thousand rupees investment

In the business of Aloe Vera cultivation, you can earn a profit of 5 to 6 lakh rupees by investing about 50 to 60 thousand rupees. You can start a hand wash or soap business. Aloe vera is in high demand in the field of cosmetic, medical and pharmaceuticals. Aloe vera juice, lotion, cream, gel, shampoo are in high demand among the customers. Aloe vera has been used in Ayurvedic and Unani medicine for many years.