Started job at the age of less than 30 years and salary is less than 18 thousand, then how much fund will be available on retirement, know?

Speaking about the EPF calculation, if the age is 26 years and the fundamental salary is 15 thousand, then until the retirement age of 58 years, the corpus of Rs 1.73 crore will be deposited.

Staff’ Provident Fund Group offers nice reduction to the employed individuals. Beneath this, the account of these individuals is opened and each month some share of the contribution is made out of the salary. On which annual curiosity is at the moment being given 8.5. On account of this, if the worker completes his interval of service, then he will get good income until retirement. The utmost contribution can be made in the EPF scheme solely as much as 58 years.

Many schemes are additionally run by the Staff' Provident Fund Group for the workers. The profit of pension scheme is additionally given underneath this scheme.

If the retirement age is 58 years, Rs 1.73 crore will be deposited in the fund. On this, the month-to-month contribution by the employer is 12 p.c and the employer is 3.67 p.c. Aside from this 8.5% curiosity is paid yearly.

Equally, if at the age of 27 years 15 thousand is calculated on the fundamental salary, then until the retirement age of 58 years, a fund of 1.53 crore will be deposited by the workers. By which Worker Contribution will be Rs 43.44 Lakh and Employer Contribution will be Rs 13.28 Lakh. That is, the complete calculation will be Rs 56.72 lakh. On which you will be given 8.5% annual curiosity. Clarify that in each these calculations, the annual rate of interest has been taken as 8.5 p.c and the salary progress is 10 p.c.

How much pension will be available in 15,000 salary

If the fundamental salary and dearness allowance of an worker is Rs 15,000 in complete and on this, Rs 1800 is made by the contribution worker at 12 per cent. Additionally, the employer’s contribution is Rs 550.5 at 3.67 per cent, then the employer’s contribution to the pension fund (EPS) = 8.33 per cent of Rs 15,000 = Rs 1249.5. On this manner, the complete month-to-month contribution in the EPF account of an worker with a fundamental salary of Rs 15,000 in the first 12 months will be Rs 2350.5. Together with this, the quantity of month-to-month deposit will improve on the improve in DA allowance and salary and annual progress.