starz.com/activate – Enter code – www.starz.com/activate



Visit the google play store and download the official application of the Starz play app.

Open the Starz play app.

Login into your account by entering your login credentials.

Write down the activation code.

Go to starz.com/activate or www.starz.com/activate using web browser.

Click Submit.

Launch the Starz app on your device.

You will see Starz activation code on your TV screen.

Visit starz.com/activate or https //www.starz.com/activate from browser.

What is Starz?

If you’re a television lover and love to stream the most entertaining content online then let me tell you that Starz is one of the best platforms where you can easily stream a huge variety of channels that are available in the US networks.

It is not a free-of-cost service provider so the customer will have to specify a subscription which is available only at $8.99 for a month. In this discussion, we’re going to discuss how you can easily activate Starz on various devices.

There are plenty of platforms that are available to provide you streaming content Well, Starz is very compatible with all the devices. If you want to add Starz to many devices then firstly you have to complete your registration.

How to Activate Starz on Apple TV?

Firstly, you have to visit the Apple Store and download the Starz Play app.

Once the app gets downloaded then come back to your home screen and open the Starz Play app.

Login to your account.

Now, navigate the Starz to use on any device and enter the code which is displayed on your TV screen.

Visit starz.com/activate using web browser.

How to Activate Starz on Smart TV?

Firstly, turn on your smart TV and open your app store.

Now, search for the Starz Play app and download it.

Once the app gets downloaded then log in to your account by providing your login credentials.

Once you get login then navigate your Starz Play app to access all types of devices.

You will get activation code on your TV screen.

Visit starz.com/activate from web browser.

How to Activate Starz on Roku?

Go to Roku App Store.

Search for the Starz play app & Download it.

Launch the Starz play.

Login into your account by entering all the login credentials. If you don’t register into Starz Account.

Get the activation code.

Visit starz.com/activate on your web browser.

