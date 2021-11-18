State Attorneys General to Investigate Instagram’s Impact on Teens

The state’s attorney general’s bipartisan group said Thursday it has launched an investigation into the company, formerly known as Meta, Facebook, to promote its social media app Instagram while learning about the mental and emotional damage caused by the service.

At least nine states are involved in the investigation, including California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Vermont.

Maura Haley, the Massachusetts attorney general and one of the leaders in the investigation, said states are investigating whether the company’s actions violate state consumer protection laws and pose a threat to the public.

“Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platform and instead prefers to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health – exploiting children for profit,” Ms. Haley said.