State Bank Of India Festive Offer! Discount on interest rate of car loan, no processing fee

State Bank of India has brought you a golden opportunity in this festive season. If you are also thinking of a dream car and you have less money to pay processing fee and interest rate, then you should know about this offer of SBI. State Bank Car Loan is offering low interest rate. The special thing about this offer is that there is no processing fee for this loan. Apart from this, if you want to shop for anything else, then online shopping is being discounted through SBI ATMs as well.

SBI car loan is available at an interest rate of 7.75 per cent, but if you apply through YONO then you get an additional discount of 0.50 per cent. That is, you now get an interest rate of 7.25%. The tenure of SBI car loan ranges from three to seven years. Anyone in the age group of 21 to 67 years can apply for an SBI car loan.

Features and Benefits

– Minimum interest rate and EMI

-Longest repayment period

-Zero processing fee

– Financing at on-road cost

-On road price includes registration and insurance

– Financing available up to 90% on on road price

-The interest rate is calculated on the daily decreasing balance

Purchase of new passenger cars, multi utility vehicles and SUVs is allowed

-No-advance EMI

SBI Car Loan: How to Apply Online

Customers can click on the link https://onlineapply.sbi.co.in/personal-banking/auto-loan to apply for car loan online. After that fill the required details. Check eligibility and get loan quotation.

How to apply through YONO SBI

-Login to your YONO account

On the home page, click on Menu at the top left

Click on Loan

Click on Car Loan

– Quickly check eligibility

-Request a loan by providing some details

Find out the eligibility amount

Fill the application form and upload the required documents

– Click on submit