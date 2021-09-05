State Bank of India Platinum Deposits: 0.15% extra interest on term deposits! SBI’s scheme will expire on September 15

Where you can take advantage The SBI Platinum deposit offer can be availed through bank branches, internet banking or Yono channel. The interest rate on minor term deposits will remain the same for all periods except 75 days, 75 weeks and 75 months. The interest rate on term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore is currently between 2.90 per cent and 5.40 per cent.

What types of term deposits benefit This offer will be available on NRE and NRO with domestic retail term deposits. A minor term deposit is a deposit of less than Rs 2 crore. Additional interest will be available on both new term deposits and renewal of old deposits. In the case of NRE deposits, the benefit will only apply to term deposits of 75 weeks and 75 months. Recurring Deposits, Tax Savings Deposits, Annual Deposits, MACAD Deposits, Multi Option Deposits, Capital Profit Schemes etc. will not be covered under this offer. Employees and senior citizens cannot avail NRE and NRO deposits. READ Also Financial Planning Is Important In Corona Era, Best Investment Option

This will be the interest rate For ordinary citizens Platinum 75 days: 3.95 percent (normally 3.90 percent)

Platinum 525 days: 5.10 percent (usually 5 percent)

Platinum 2250 days: 5.55 percent (normally 5.40 percent) For senior citizens Platinum 75 days: 4.45 percent (normally 4.40 percent)

Platinum 525 days: 5.60 percent (normally 5.50 percent)

Platinum 2250 days: 6.20 percent

Keep these points in mind Senior citizens availing SBI Wakeare Deposit will not get additional interest under Platinum Deposit.

Interest on term deposits under the offer will be paid on monthly and quarterly basis, on maturity in case of special term deposits.

Rules for Premature Withdrawal under Platinum Term Deposit will be applicable for Term / Special Term Deposits.

Financial fraud: Follow these steps to avoid Financial fraud: Follow these steps to avoid

SBI Platinum Deposits: State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced Platinum Fixed Deposits on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. Under the scheme, customers who make term deposits with SBI can get additional interest of up to 0.15 per cent. But you only have until September 15, 2021. This offer may be closed after this period. Additional interest benefit under SBI Platinum Term Deposits will be applicable on term deposits of 75 days, 75 weeks and 75 months.