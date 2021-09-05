State Bank of India Platinum Deposits: 0.15% extra interest on term deposits! SBI’s scheme will expire on September 15
Where you can take advantage
The SBI Platinum deposit offer can be availed through bank branches, internet banking or Yono channel. The interest rate on minor term deposits will remain the same for all periods except 75 days, 75 weeks and 75 months. The interest rate on term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore is currently between 2.90 per cent and 5.40 per cent.
What types of term deposits benefit
This offer will be available on NRE and NRO with domestic retail term deposits. A minor term deposit is a deposit of less than Rs 2 crore. Additional interest will be available on both new term deposits and renewal of old deposits. In the case of NRE deposits, the benefit will only apply to term deposits of 75 weeks and 75 months. Recurring Deposits, Tax Savings Deposits, Annual Deposits, MACAD Deposits, Multi Option Deposits, Capital Profit Schemes etc. will not be covered under this offer. Employees and senior citizens cannot avail NRE and NRO deposits.
This will be the interest rate
For ordinary citizens
- Platinum 75 days: 3.95 percent (normally 3.90 percent)
- Platinum 525 days: 5.10 percent (usually 5 percent)
- Platinum 2250 days: 5.55 percent (normally 5.40 percent)
For senior citizens
- Platinum 75 days: 4.45 percent (normally 4.40 percent)
- Platinum 525 days: 5.60 percent (normally 5.50 percent)
- Platinum 2250 days: 6.20 percent
Keep these points in mind
- Senior citizens availing SBI Wakeare Deposit will not get additional interest under Platinum Deposit.
- Interest on term deposits under the offer will be paid on monthly and quarterly basis, on maturity in case of special term deposits.
- Rules for Premature Withdrawal under Platinum Term Deposit will be applicable for Term / Special Term Deposits.
