State Bank Of India Provide Doorstep Banking Facility, Here Is Details – 44 crore customers of SBI will get the facility sitting at home, in this way you will get cash up to 20 thousand rupees!

Under this facility, you will get facilities related to cash withdrawal, pay orders, new check book, new checkbook request slip.

New Delhi. If you have an account in SBI (State Bank of India), now you will not need to come to the bank to withdraw and deposit money. You can do this work sitting at home. Apart from this, the bank is also providing many other facilities.

The bank has started doorstep banking facility for customers in Corona crisis. Under this facility, you will get facilities related to cash withdrawal, pay orders, new check book, new checkbook request slip. In State Bank of India (SBI), the minimum limit is Rs 1,000 and the maximum limit is Rs 20,000. Cash withdrawal will require sufficient balance in your bank account. Failure to do so will result in the transaction being cancelled.

SBI tweeted

SBI has written on its official Twitter that your bank is now at your doorstep. Register today for Doorstep Banking. For more details you can click on this link https://bank.sbi/dsb.

Features of Doorstep Banking

1. You have to register in its home branch.

2. Till the facility is not completed at the contact center, the application will have to be made at the home branch itself.

3. The maximum limit for both deposit and withdrawal of money is Rs 20 thousand per day.

4. Service charge for all non-financial transactions will be Rs 60 with GST. There is also GST along with Rs 100 for financial transactions.

5. To withdraw money, along with check and withdrawal form, passbook will also be required.

Who will not get the facility

Joint accounts, minor accounts, non-personal accounts, and customers whose registered address is within 5 km of the home branch will not be given this facility.

75 plus GST charge

In doorstep banking, financial and non-financial services will attract Rs 75 plus GST.

You can also contact on these numbers

One can register for doorstep banking services with the help of the bank’s mobile application, website or call centre. With this, calls can be made on toll free number 1800111103 within 9 am to 4 pm on working days. Customers may visit https://bank.sbi/dsb for more details on SBI Doorstep Banking Services. Customers can also contact their home branch.