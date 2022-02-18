World

State Department calls evacuations in Eastern Ukraine ‘false flag operations,’ warns of distractions

On Friday, the State Department denounced the call for the removal by Russian-backed separatist groups in eastern Ukraine as a “false flag campaign” against which security officials have been warning.

A State Department spokeswoman told Gadget Clock Digital that “such declarations are a further attempt to dispel lies and misconceptions that Russia is aggressive in this conflict.” “Such a false flag operation is exactly what Secretary Blinken highlighted in his remarks to the UN Security Council.”

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addresses the UN Security Council on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

(AP Photo / Richard Drew)

The mayor of Kiev has appealed to us, Germany, against the threat of Russian aggression: ‘We cannot defend our country’

Leonid Pasechenik, the leader of the separatist group in the breakaway Luhansk People’s Republic, has ordered people to leave the eastern part of Ukraine and move to Russia after “escalating tensions.”

In a similar statement, Denis Pushlin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, who announced on social media in neighboring Luhansk that Russia had agreed to move out, said in a Reuters report.

The announcement came after an exchange of artillery shelling this week in the Donbass region, home to two isolated republics, after the first blow hit a town in the Luhansk region on Thursday.

According to an Associated Press reporter, a car bomb had exploded in Donetsk on Friday.

Ukrainian officials and Russian-backed separatists have blamed each other for the incident.

A residential building that was damaged by gunfire on February 17, 2022, in the town of Vrubivka in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, according to local Ukrainian officials.

(Through the Press Service / Handout REUTERS of the Popasna Town Civil-Military Administration)

Blinken declares ‘moment of danger’ for millions of Ukrainians, reveals how we believe Russia will invade

The United States has said no one was responsible for the attack, but Russia has warned that it is “planning to make an excuse” to try to justify its invasion of Ukraine.

A State Department spokesman said, “Russia is building its forces in preparation for the attack. Using people as pawns to distract the world from this fact … is cruel and inhumane.” “Russia is the sole instigator of this tension and is threatening the people of Ukraine.”

Russia has “recruited 169,000-190,000 workers in and around Ukraine, up from about 100,000 on January 30,” said Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), in a statement after Friday’s meeting.

The figures include those deployed along the Russian-Belarusian-Ukrainian border, along with Donbass and occupied Crimea.

A Russian tank, T-72B3, fires during a training exercise at the Kadamovsky Firing Range in the Rostov region of southern Russia on January 12, 2022.

(AP image, file)

“This is the most significant military solidarity in Europe since World War II,” Carpenter said.

Earlier this week, Moscow said it would send troops to Ukraine, but US and NATO officials have condemned the remarks, saying Moscow has backed down.

US and NATO officials are concerned that Russia could invade Ukraine in the coming days.

Amy Kellogg contributed to this report.

