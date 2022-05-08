State Department ‘closely monitoring’ after 3 Americans found dead at Bahamas resort



The State Department said it was “closely monitoring” the investigation into the deaths of three Americans at the Bahamas Sandals resort and the hospitalization of a fourth.

Acting Bahamas Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the bodies of a woman and two men were found Friday at the Sandal Emerald Bay resort. A separate woman was also airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital.

Area police said it was not clear how the people died, referring to their deaths as “sudden”.

A State Department spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday that it was “closely monitoring” the investigation into the deaths of Americans.

“We are able to confirm the deaths of three U.S. citizens in the Bahamas. We are closely monitoring the local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We are ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement: “They were sent to their first villa after arriving at the scene. Upon entering a bedroom, they saw a Caucasian man lying on the ground.” Statement Posted on Twitter. “The body was examined, it was there [sic] No signs of injuries were found. The local doctor later pronounced the victim dead. ”

Police officers went to a second villa where a man was found unresponsive and “stuck to a wall in the bathroom”. In the bedroom, a woman was found unresponsive. Police said the men showed signs of “convulsions”.

Bahamas police said authorities examined the bodies and found no signs of injuries. Local doctors later pronounced the two dead.

According to police, a couple tried to seek medical treatment the night before.

