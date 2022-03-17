State Department confirms death of American in Ukraine



U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has confirmed that a U.S. citizen was killed in Ukraine on Thursday.

A State Department spokeswoman said: “We offer our sincere condolences to the family for their loss. “In honor of the family at this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

