State Department defends sanction strategy as Russia ignores economic threat and invades Ukraine

13 seconds ago
The State Department on Wednesday failed to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine this week, but defended its strategy of punishing Russia with retaliatory sanctions.

Ned Price, the State Department’s press secretary, said in a statement that “if we had actually approved Nord Stream 2 … it would not have been clear that the pipeline would have stopped operating.”

Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline are stored on December 4, 2020, at the port of Mukran near Sasnitz, Germany.

(Stephen Sauer / DPA AP, via file)

Pelosi defends Biden’s sanctions against Ukraine’s ‘oppressor’ Putin’s attack: ‘complete attack on democracy’

Price told reporters that the pipeline was already 90% complete when the Biden administration entered the White House, despite US sanctions on the pipeline, which was issued under the Trump administration.

“What the Germans did yesterday was to make sure that the pipeline was no longer part of the equation,” Price said while asking tough questions about the White House’s resistance strategy. “One of the most important tools in our arsenal is transatlantic unity.”

On Tuesday, Germany blocked certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would allow natural gas from Russia to enter Europe through Germany, after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed “peacekeepers” troops to enter eastern Ukraine.

In response, Washington on Wednesday froze the Kremlin’s 80 80 billion assets, as well as crushing the pipeline with its own sanctions.

Russia’s elite and their families have also been targeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin travels by tank road on February 22, 2022, in the Ukrainian separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, after ordering the deployment of Russian troops in two isolated areas of eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence.

(Reuters / Alexander Ermochenko)

NATO allies, the European Union, Australia and Japan have hit Russia with their own economic sanctions.

“By working with the Germans on how we did it, when we did it and the way we did it, we made sure it was a বিনিয়োগ 11 billion prize investment that is now a hunk of steel sitting on the seabed.” .

Republicans in the Highlands have been frustrated by Russia’s decision not to impose sanctions on Russia, and journalists have questioned the administration about whether it undermined Putin’s desire to invade Ukraine.

Lawmakers urge Biden to seek congressional approval before deploying US troops to Ukraine

“Oh, I think in contrast, we didn’t underestimate him,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told reporters Tuesday. “We actually made his whole playbook for the world – a playbook he’s following now.”

“We have always seen President Putin very clearly.”

Price acknowledged reports that Russia could launch another offensive within 24 hours, and said that the reports were “completely consistent” with warnings against the administration.

Ilya Rykov

“This is a war that will be brutal, it will be costly, it will be devastating for the Russian Federation, for the Ukrainian people in many ways,” the press secretary continued. “The way the Russian Federation will wage this war … will not be a conflict that you can imagine with the territory.

“It will be a war waged against the people of Ukraine to subdue them, to crush them, to seek revenge in various ways,” he said, adding that the United States and NATO were still seeking diplomatic means to prevent further Russian aggression.

The White House has vowed to impose more sanctions on Russia if it continues to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty.

