State Department hits back at Russia 'propaganda,' says troops moving 'into fighting positions'

On Wednesday, the State Department hit back at Russia’s claim that it was reducing its troop numbers on the Ukrainian border, saying the United States was concerned about a “huge deal of propaganda and confusion.”

Earlier this week, Russian officials claimed that they would reduce the size of their forces on the Ukrainian border after gathering about 150,000 troops and deploying 30,000 troops in neighboring Belarus.

A convoy of Russian armored vehicles is advancing along a Crimean highway, Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Moscow wants to sever the Minsk agreement as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues

But despite claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resonate on Tuesday, the United States and NATO have said they have not seen any such effort.

“We’ve seen the opposite,” State Department Press Secretary Ned Price told reporters Wednesday. “In recent days, more Russian forces – no less – are on the border and they are leaving … in combat.”

“It’s a matter of deep concern,” he said.

Russia on Tuesday released images depicting trailers loaded with tanks and military equipment, but Price said the images were part of the Kremlin’s misleading propaganda.

“Over the past several weeks, we have seen Russian officials and the Russian media put up countless stories in the press – any one of which could be promoted to serve as an excuse to attack,” Price said.

The press secretary has created a litany of false stories that have made their way into the news cycle, as well as security officials worried that Russia could use it.

“This could include Ukraine’s military involvement in Donbass, false claims of US or NATO activity on land, sea or air – even claims of Ukrainian or NATO intrusion into Russian territory,” Price said.

This image, taken from the video and published by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday, February 4, 2022, shows tanks moving during a joint Belarusian-Russian military exercise at the Beretsky Firing Range in Belarus.

The NATO chief has opposed Russia’s withdrawal, saying there was no evidence of a withdrawal

Putin on Tuesday made baseless allegations that “genocide” was taking place against ethnic Russians in Ukraine’s Donbass region, a region that Russia invaded in 2014 and has provided military support since.

Then on Wednesday Moscow claimed to have found the mass grave in Donbass.

“These allegations are completely, utterly false,” Price said. These allegations have no basis in fact.

The Kremlin’s focus this week has shifted to the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, and Putin is ready to consider severing the international Minsk agreement by recognizing the two detached Donbass areas as “independent.”

The State Department has warned Putin that this would trigger a “strong response” from the United States and NATO, and would be a “gross violation of international law.”

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, a child mimics the position of Ukrainian soldiers during the national anthem at a Solidarity Day event in Siviarodonetsk, in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

“There’s the Russian word here and then there’s the Russian action,” Price said. “This is a Russian playbook.”

“They try to obscure and hide,” he added.

