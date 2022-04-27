State Department offers $10 million reward in search for Russian hackers



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The State Department has announced a 10 million reward for information leading to the location of six Russian hackers accused of being involved in cyber-attacks against critical U.S. infrastructure.

Cybercriminals work for the General Staff of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, or GRU.

They are part of GRU’s Unit 74455 – also known as Sandworm Team, Telebots, Voodoo Bear and Iron Viking – which deployed Natpetia malware in 2017 that damaged Pennsylvania Hospitals and other private businesses.

The 10 million prize was awarded as part of the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, hackers targeted US energy companies: Source

Six accused Russian cybercriminals – Yuri Sergeyevich Andrienko, Sergei Vladimirovich Detistov, Pavel Valerievich Frolov, Anatoly Sergeyevich Kovalev, Artem Valeryvich Ochichenko and Petro Nikolayevich – 20 to 20-20 Was calculated. Cable fraud, loss of protected computer, and other charges.

The Biden administration has warned in recent weeks that “developed intelligence” suggests that the Russian government is exploring new cyber-attack options.

“Most of America’s critical infrastructure is privately owned and operated, and owners and operators of critical infrastructure must step up their efforts to lock their digital doors,” Biden said in a statement last month.