State Department suggests Biden ‘genocide’ comment is his opinion and not a ‘legal’ determination

The State Department said Wednesday that President Biden’s remarks about the “genocide” in Ukraine at the hands of Russian forces “all we have seen are based on the horrific atrocities” that took place across Ukraine.

Asked if his remarks reflected a broader US government view, State Department spokesman Ned Price emphasized that there was no legal decision on whether Russia had committed genocide in Ukraine.

“The president did not hesitate to draw attention to the horrific activities that have taken place in Russia since the first hour of the invasion,” Price said, referring to the department’s assessment of “war crimes.” By Russia.

For the first time, Biden called Russia’s move in Ukraine a “genocide” and praised Zelensky.

Referring to the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine, Price said, “It will be up to international lawyers to determine whether what we are seeing is meeting the legal limits of genocide.”

“The president’s remarks were based on the horrific atrocities we’ve all seen in Mariupol, Bucha, Kharkiv, you can continue,” Price added.

Price told reporters that the State Department “is currently engaged in a process to work with partners around the world – but in the first instance, our Ukrainian partners – to help them collect, preserve, document and share evidence of atrocities, potential war crimes, and yes, If that legal edge is reached, then genocide. “

Speaking about inflation on Tuesday, Biden said the price Americans pay does not depend on whether a dictator “commits genocide” against another country.

“We will allow lawyers to decide, internationally, whether it qualifies,” Biden later told reporters in Iowa.

Biden later said he used the term because “evidence is growing.”

“I call it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is only trying to erase the notion of being Ukrainian,” he said. “Evidence is growing.”

Biden praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called the remarks “the truth of a true leader.”

“It’s important to call things by their names to stand up against evil,” Zelensky said Says On Twitter. “We are grateful for the assistance provided by the United States so far, and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further atrocities in Russia.”

