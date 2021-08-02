State Dept. Offers Potential Refugee Status to More Afghans Who Worked With U.S.
The State Department is offering potential refugee status to new categories of Afghans who assisted the United States during the war in Afghanistan, including those who worked for the media and non-governmental organizations.
The department said in an announcement Monday that the action was aimed at protecting Afghans “who may be at risk because of their affiliation with the United States,” but who were not eligible for a special immigrant visa program. who began to resettle thousands of Afghans and their family members.
The White House has come under heavy pressure to protect Afghans who have worked with the US military for the past 20 years and who may be threatened by Taliban retaliation as the US withdraws its troops from Afghanistan . As the Taliban gain traction across the country, officials in the Biden administration and prominent members of Congress are increasingly concerned about the threat to Afghans with ties to the United States.
The first plane of more than 200 interpreters, drivers and other Afghan people who assisted the U.S. military arrived in the Washington area last week to relocate as part of a government move under two visa programs specials designed by Congress.
Congress created the Special Immigrant Visa program to provide refuge to Afghans and Iraqis who have helped the US military. But the State Department’s action on Monday reflects concern that the program still leaves many Afghans with ties to the United States vulnerable.
Last month, a coalition of news organizations – including the New York Times, as well as the Washington Post, ABC News, CNN, Fox News and several others – sent letters to President Biden and congressional leaders asking them to take more action to protect Afghans. who had worked as reporters, translators and support staff for US media working in Afghanistan.
The letters noted that the special immigrant visa program “is not reaching Afghans who have served US news agencies.” Yet they and their families face the same threat of retaliation from the Taliban, who see the US press as a legitimate target. “
The Taliban “has long waged a campaign of threats and killings against journalists,” the letter said, estimating that around 1,000 Afghans were at risk because of their journalistic affiliations.
The refugee program will also provide protection to Afghans who have worked for US government-funded programs and projects in the country, as well as non-governmental organizations, which the Taliban have long targeted.
The State Department said Afghans who do not meet the minimum length of service immigrant visa program requirements would also be eligible for potential refugee status.
Those eligible for the program would undergo a “thorough security check” before being allowed to resettle in the United States as refugees, the department said.
Even as it provides resettlement opportunities for new categories of Afghans, the United States continues to work to protect thousands more who have assisted the military and are therefore eligible for the Special Immigrant Visa Program.
About 2,500 Afghans are transferred to Fort Lee, Va., As part of an effort the White House calls Operation Allies Refuge, to put them out of harm’s way as they complete their visa and resettlement applications permanent in the United States.
Federal officials say some 4,000 more Afghans who are halfway through the application process will soon be airlifted to other countries, along with their immediate families, before those who obtain visas are brought to the United States. .
