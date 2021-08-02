State Dept. Offers Potential Refugee Status to More Afghans Who Worked With U.S.

The State Department is offering potential refugee status to new categories of Afghans who assisted the United States during the war in Afghanistan, including those who worked for the media and non-governmental organizations.

The department said in an announcement Monday that the action was aimed at protecting Afghans “who may be at risk because of their affiliation with the United States,” but who were not eligible for a special immigrant visa program. who began to resettle thousands of Afghans and their family members.

The White House has come under heavy pressure to protect Afghans who have worked with the US military for the past 20 years and who may be threatened by Taliban retaliation as the US withdraws its troops from Afghanistan . As the Taliban gain traction across the country, officials in the Biden administration and prominent members of Congress are increasingly concerned about the threat to Afghans with ties to the United States.

The first plane of more than 200 interpreters, drivers and other Afghan people who assisted the U.S. military arrived in the Washington area last week to relocate as part of a government move under two visa programs specials designed by Congress.