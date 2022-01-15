State DOT crews preparing for holiday weekend snow fall





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Division of Transportation crews are on standby as they wait for the winter climate to hit the Capital Area.

Officers stated they aren’t pretreating the roads due to how chilly the climate will likely be. In addition they stated there’s already some salt brine nonetheless on the roads from the final time they have been out.

01/14/2022: Harmful chilly…. terrain results with incoming storm….



There will likely be greater than 180 snow plows able to go all through the Capital Area when the storm hits. The greater than 400 operators and supervisors will work in 12-hour shifts to make sure the roads are secure.

“That is forecast anyway to be one of many largest storms we’ve had already this season, however like I stated, whether or not it is available in as heavy as forecast or just a little lighter, no matter occurs, we’re prepared for no matter mom nature throws at us,” NYSDOT Spokesperson Bryan Viggiani stated.

New winter climate anti-icing course of to start in Albany



Officers stated if you need to be out driving whereas it’s snowing, give your self additional time to get to your vacation spot and never tailgate the snow plows.