State Of Siege- Temple Attack: Gautam Rode Intense look revealed, Akshay Khanna Playing role of NSG Commando | Gautam Rode’s intense look came from this ZEE5 film, Akshaye Khanna became NSG commando

New Delhi: Soon you will get to see another explosive film on the OTT platform and its name is ‘State of Siege- Temple Attack’. Many big stars including Akshaye Khanna are working in this series. Recently, the look of Gautam Rode has been revealed from this film.

Gautam playing the role of Major

Gautam Rode is considered to be a great actor and the way he has adapted to his new character for this film, he is commendable. Gautam is playing the role of Major Samar in this film. Gautam has changed himself a lot for this role. From the chiseled look to the sharp eyes and impeccable expressions, Gautam portrays the role of an army officer who doesn’t even care to risk his life for the sake of his country.

‘It was a wonderful experience to play the role of Major’

Talking on this, he says, it has been an amazing experience to play the role of Major Summer in ‘State of Siege- Temple Attack’. This character is very strong and I am glad that the audience is giving it a good response. It was a physically and emotionally challenging role and I have tried to play it well. Army officers are our true heroes and it is an honor for me to play the role of Major Samar.

Will release on July 9

Gautam Rode, Akshaye Khanna and Vivek Dhaiya are acting in ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’. It is directed by Ken Ghosh, and will premiere on July 9 on Zee5.

