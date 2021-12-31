State-of-the-art vehicle training center will bring reduction in accidents

In order to provide better training to the drivers in the country, the central government will set up new state-of-the-art vehicle training centers. In these centers, new drivers will be trained with the help of experts, so that the number of road accidents can be reduced in future. The Union Ministry of Road Transport has prepared this action plan and issued guidelines for setting up such centers in ten states of the country. For this pilot project, financial assistance will be given to the state governments by the ministry.

The guideline states that in the world, 13.5 million people die in road accidents and 50 million people are injured and many of them are permanently disabled. The new drivers will get training in these new centers and this will help in reducing such accidents. All the investigations and arrangements will be learned and understood through technology at the new centers. At present, there are many types of flaws in the arrangements at the transport centers. There is also a lack of testing equipment at these centers and better training to the people arriving here and there.

The training centers will help the state governments to bridge these gaps. These systems will be rectified in the next five years. These centers will have the facility of fitness test of vehicles, which will be charged on the basis of fee fixed by the state governments. For this the information of these centers reaches maximum people of the state, for this, the state governments will run awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and other educational institutions, so that the youth can get the correct information about these centers of training. For this, the help of other social media platforms including e-mail, SMS will be taken.

The pilot project will run in these ten states and union territories i.e. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Damandwiv, Ladakh and Lakshadweep. To implement this scheme, the central government will provide financial assistance to the states. In this amount, the states will have to set up the center with a four-lane road, which will be equipped with all kinds of necessary equipment. These centers will be operated in two shifts for two years and will be linked to the state transport department.