State of the Union 2022: Everything you need to know

28 seconds ago
State of the Union 2022: Everything you need to know
State of the Union 2022: Everything you need to know

State of the Union 2022: Everything you need to know

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, amidst turbulent events at home and abroad, such as the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will address a nation tired of the epidemic while feeling overwhelmed by grocery stores and gas pumps. The president is expected to elaborate on plans to cut costs for American families as the economic recovery continues.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives is scheduled to address the Capitol in Washington on Monday, February 28, 2022, where President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress and the nation on Tuesday night.

(AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

This is expected to include creating more things internally, reducing day-to-day costs through promoting fair competition, and removing barriers to better-paying jobs.

The president is also likely to focus on the offshore shipping industry, which oversees everything from household purchases online to agricultural products that American farmers market abroad.

Biden is expected to talk about the offshore shipping industry, dominated by “just a handful of giant, foreign-owned companies” that control more than three-quarters of the global container ship’s capacity and 95% of the East-West trade line.

President Joe Biden removed his protective mask before speaking during a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the White House Oval Office in Washington on Monday, January 31, 2022.

(AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

The president will also use the address to launch a large overhaul of nursing home qualification, including minimum stuffing levels and steps to increase visits while continuing to keep COVID-19 in the bay.

The plan calls for nursing homes to move to private rooms for their occupants, instructing federal regulators on how to phase out accommodations for three or more occupants in the same room.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be overshadowed by Biden’s speech, which drew world attention last week.

A scene of damage caused by the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine on February 28, 2022.

(Stringer / Anadolu Agency photo via Getty Images)

In a rare bipartisan battle, lawmakers have rallied around the United States and its allies in defense of Western-based democracy.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said, “We’re all together right now and we need to be together about what needs to be done.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will denounce the Republican Party in Biden’s speech.

Reynolds said in a statement that “Republican governors across the United States are taking the lead in protecting the unparalleled economic prosperity of independence and security in our state.” “The Biden administration is ruling from the far left, ignoring the plight of working class Americans and pursuing an agenda that undermines freedom of speech, liberty and economic freedom. The American people have enough, but there is an alternative, and that is what I look forward to Tuesday evening.” ”

Republicans held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss what they expect to hear from Biden’s State of the Union address, where top issues are the economy, gas prices, borders, the Covid Protocol and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, there will be two responses to Biden’s address, not one to the Democrats. Michigan Representative Rashida Talaib was already ready for a response. On Monday, it was announced that Texas Representative Colin Allred would respond to the Congressional Black Caucus.

File: Trump supporters clashed with police and security forces on January 6, 2021, pushing a barricade to storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC.

(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday’s meeting in the House Chamber will be the first time since the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020 and last year’s Capitol attack that all members of the House and Senate are usually invited to gather for an annual ceremony.

Masks will no longer be needed although COVID testing and social distance measures will still be needed.

Biden’s address also comes as a trucker convoy, inspired by the COVID vaccine mandate in Ottawa, plans to protest the epidemic.

Although there is no credible threat to Biden’s speech, law enforcement officials are tightening security after the January 6, 2021 incident, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, briefly disrupting Biden’s 2020 presidential victory certificate.

Biden’s address will begin at 9 pm ET and will be carried by Gadget Clock and Fox Business.

Tyler Kendall of Fox Business, Chad Pergram of Gadget Clock and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

