State of the Union: Biden calls to secure border amid historic crisis



President Biden, in his State of the Union address, called for securing the border amid the historic crisis that has escalated under his watch.

The legislators applauded the President’s call.

“We need to secure the border and fix the immigration system,” Biden said. “It’s not just the right thing to do – it’s an economically smart thing to do.”

“Let’s do it once and for all,” the president continued.

The announcement, in applause, came a year later that illegal immigration had reached historic levels.

A source told Gadget Clock Digital last month that Border Patrol has more than 220,000 “gotaways,” meaning those who cross the border patrol as they cross the border. That number differs from encounters where border patrols have either caught the migrants or the migrants have infiltrated themselves.

Familiar gateways are those that have been seen on cameras and sensors, but do not have the manpower to go near Border Patrol. It is difficult to estimate the number of “gotaways” for officials who have completely avoided identification – which means the actual number of actual gotaways is much higher.

In his speech, Biden touched on a number of issues facing the United States, including the war in Ukraine.

