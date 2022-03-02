World

State of the Union: Biden calls to secure border amid historic crisis

2 days ago
President Biden, in his State of the Union address, called for securing the border amid the historic crisis that has escalated under his watch.

The legislators applauded the President’s call.

“We need to secure the border and fix the immigration system,” Biden said. “It’s not just the right thing to do – it’s an economically smart thing to do.”

“Let’s do it once and for all,” the president continued.

The announcement, in applause, came a year later that illegal immigration had reached historic levels.

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Washington. (Pool by Jim Lo Scalzo / AP)

A source told Gadget Clock Digital last month that Border Patrol has more than 220,000 “gotaways,” meaning those who cross the border patrol as they cross the border. That number differs from encounters where border patrols have either caught the migrants or the migrants have infiltrated themselves.

Familiar gateways are those that have been seen on cameras and sensors, but do not have the manpower to go near Border Patrol. It is difficult to estimate the number of “gotaways” for officials who have completely avoided identification – which means the actual number of actual gotaways is much higher.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Listening with closed eyes, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

In his speech, Biden touched on a number of issues facing the United States, including the war in Ukraine.

Almost everyone present at the State of the Union has avoided the mask following the CDC’s updated guidelines.

Bill Melugin and Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.

