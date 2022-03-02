State of the Union: Republicans hammer Biden for ignoring Afghanistan withdrawal that saw 13 servicemen die



President Biden In his first State of the Union address, he ignored the issue of withdrawing from a chaotic, deadly Afghanistan, leading Republicans to sharply criticize the president.

In his first year in office, Biden avoided the biggest foreign policy scandal since a suicide bomber struck outside Kabul airport, killing 13 U.S. military members.

The president only briefly touched on Afghanistan in his remarks, did not mention the fatal withdrawal in his remarks and instead focused on exposing the troops to toxic chemicals, perhaps he suggested, his dead son Beau Biden.

“A cancer that would put them in a flagged coffin,” Biden said of the dead soldiers.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Jumps to Biden with an Afghan snub, withdraws botched by shouting “13 of them” after the president’s line in a “flag-cut coffin” referring to 13 army members killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul.

The jab was persuaded by several Democrat colleagues in Boebert, Biden continued his speech to talk about his son.

“One of those soldiers is my son Major Beau Biden,” Biden said. “We don’t know for sure if a burn hole was the cause of his brain cancer, or a disease of many of our soldiers.”

“But I am committed to finding out what we can do,” he continued.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also criticized Biden for not mentioning the withdrawal of Afghanistan in his speech.

“To the 13 American families who lost their loved ones in Afghanistan in August, you deserve presidential recognition tonight,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

“Americans remember your sacrifice, and we are forever indebted to you.”