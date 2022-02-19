State Police investigate fatal shooting in Potsdam





POTSDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the village of Potsdam. Potsdam Police said an unconscious female was located on College Park Road.

On Friday, at about 5:51 p.m., Potsdam located a 21-year-old female lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. Police said the female was transported to Canton Potsdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Albany Man arrested for gun-related warrants



Police have not released the identity of the female until relatives and friends are notified. No further information is available at this time.

Potsdam Police Department has requested the State Police to lead this investigation into this incident. Police have asked if anyone has knows or has any information about the case to call Potsdam Police at (315) 265-212.