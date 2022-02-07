State Police Say Aristan Garandeau Drove Wrong Way On Palisades Parkway; Garandeau And Brendan Seabrook Killed In Crash – Gadget Clock

NANUET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police have identified the drivers who were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palisades Parkway Sunday.

It happened at around 2:40 a.m. in Clarkstown, near Exit 10.

New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Lift School Mask Mandate, Sources Say

New York State Police say Aristan Garandeau, 27, of Croton on Hudson, was behind the wheel of a 2017 Subaru Impreza and was driving south in the northbound lane. State police say Garandeau hit a 2016 Toyota Avalon head-on. The Avalon was being driven by Brendan Seabrook, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, Penn.

NYC Gun Violence: Man Shot To Death On Bronx Street After Weekend Of Stray Bullet Shootings

Garandeau died at the scene. Seabrook was rushed to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Antisemitic Attack And Vandalism In Brooklyn

State police say the crash remains under investigation.