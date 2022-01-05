State Street near Capitol in Albany closed January 5





(KTLA) – The next Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, January 5 will be worth an estimated $610 million – a top-10 jackpot in Powerball’s history – after no one matched all six numbers in the last draw.

Monday night’s winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and the Powerball 22. More than 1.8 million tickets did win a cash prize in the drawing, according to May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director.