{ State Wise Link} Lockdown Corona Curfew E Pass| Online Apply Epass 2021

The instances of corona have been elevated everywhere in the nation enormously so the federal government implements Lockdown e go 2021 to journey private {and professional} causes. To cut back the rise in coronavirus instances, all of the governments of the state have compelled lockdown of their respective states by the official order of full lockdown nation. Within the lockdown interval an individual who desires to journey for any legitimate purpose, they should have a Covid E go, licensed by the involved authority. the state governments have applied the E Cross Online Portals serviceonline.gov.in to making use of for the lockdown e go on-line. To obtain Lockdown e go 2021 individuals can examine the state-wise covid e go standing on-line on the official web site.
Kind of Epass
- For the citizen in emergency state of affairs equivalent to well being remedy, and so on.
- For Important providers equivalent to meals gadgets, milk, medicines, and so on.
At all times fill the proper info in epass apply type 2021. Applicant not want to use for epass once more who already apply for curfew go for important providers. Examine Statewise epass hyperlink to use and avail the federal government service simply.
E Cross Registration 2021
Folks ought to observe the given beneath pointers to avail the service of on-line epass apply 2021:
- All citizen of all state can apply for epass on their respective state
- Fill the epass utility type rigorously and connect all of the related paperwork
- A legitimate and lively cell quantity crammed within the e-pass registration type to get the OTP
- An utility reference quantity will likely be given to the applicant, save this quantity for additional processing
- Fill within the particulars of the members rigorously
- An epass comprise the title, handle, cell quantity, and all different necessary particulars
- Whereas touring Maintain a tough copy of epass
Required Paperwork for Journey E Cross
- Aadhaar Card
- Authorities Issued ID
- Job ID Card
- Passport dimension Picture
- Car Registration NO (RC Guide)
- Voter ID Card
Eligible Providers throughout Lockdown
- Police
- Paramilitary forces
- Well being providers
- Fireplace brigade
- Prisons workers
- Honest value store
- Ration sellers
- Electrical energy workers
- Water division
- Municipal providers
- Print and digital media
- Provision retailer
- Chemist and pharmacist
- Petrol pump
- Animal fodder
- Airport and airline workers
- Employees of metro
- Railway important workers
Methods to Apply for E-Cross State Wise 2021?
Comply with the given beneath step-by-step process to use on-line for epass:
Step 1: Go to the official web site Apply Epass
Step 2: Choose the hyperlink “apply for e-pass”
Step 3: “Choose state to use epass” and a hyperlink seems “e-pass administration system”
Step 4: now fill the applying of e-pass
Step 5: Enter the legitimate cell quantity and obtain an OTP
Step 6: Fill the captcha verification code
Step 7: Click on on the submit button and get the epass reference quantity
Sep 8: For examine the standing of Epass Online apply 2021, you should use the reference quantity
Step 9: After full verification of epass type by the involved authority, individuals can obtain this epass and present this each time required whereas touring
Methods to Observe Lockdown Motion Cross Software Standing 2021?
Comply with the given beneath process to examine the standing of epass:
Step 1: Go to the official web site EPas Software Standing
Step 2: Choose “monitor epass standing”
Step 3: Choose your state and now fill the reference quantity/utility quantity
Step 4: Click on on the “Submit” button and now you possibly can see the standing
All States Epass Hyperlink 2021
Apply Online State Wise Covid E Cross 2021
Right here you possibly can try the state sensible hyperlink to use on-line epass 2021:
Andhra Pradesh Epass 2021
Epass Andhra Pradesh 2021: Comply with the given beneath course of to use for the Covid Lockdown Cross within the Andhra Pradesh
Step 1: Go to the official web site of AP Epass Online Apply 2021
Step 2: Fill the epass type particulars equivalent to Private particulars, contact info, journey particulars, Identification info, and so on
Step 3: Enter the legitimate cell quantity and get OTP
Step 4: Fill an OTP and captcha verification coed
Step 5: Click on on the submit button and get the epass reference quantity
Step 6: For examine the standing of AP Epass apply 2021, you should use the reference quantity
Step 7: After full verification of epass type by the involved authority, individuals can obtain this epass and present this each time required whereas touring
Lockdown Cross Helpdesk Particulars
|States
|Contact
|Tripura
|0381-2315879
|Sikkim
|104
|Punjab
|104
|Uttar Pradesh
|18001805145
|Telangana
|104
|Nagaland
|7005539653
|Uttarakhand
|104
|Rajasthan
|0141-2225624
|Odisha
|9439994859
|Madhya Pradesh
|104
|Mizoram
|102
|Jharkhand
|104
|Maharashtra
|020-26127394
|Meghalaya
|108
|Himachal Pradesh
|104
|Goa
|104
|Haryana
|8558893911
|Chhattisgarh
|104
|Arunachal Pradesh
|9436055743
|Assam
|6913347770
|Bihar
|104
|Andhra Pradesh
|0866-2410978
|Kerala
|0471-2552056
|Manipur
|3852411668
|West Bengal
|1800313444222
|Gujarat
|104
Hope you'll like this info. Should you nonetheless have a question, you possibly can ask us within the remark part.
