{ State Wise Link} Lockdown Corona Curfew E Pass| Online Apply Epass 2021

The instances of corona have been elevated everywhere in the nation enormously so the federal government implements Lockdown e go 2021 to journey private {and professional} causes. To cut back the rise in coronavirus instances, all of the governments of the state have compelled lockdown of their respective states by the official order of full lockdown nation. Within the lockdown interval an individual who desires to journey for any legitimate purpose, they should have a Covid E go, licensed by the involved authority. the state governments have applied the E Cross Online Portals serviceonline.gov.in to making use of for the lockdown e go on-line. To obtain Lockdown e go 2021 individuals can examine the state-wise covid e go standing on-line on the official web site.

Kind of Epass

For the citizen in emergency state of affairs equivalent to well being remedy, and so on.

For Important providers equivalent to meals gadgets, milk, medicines, and so on.

At all times fill the proper info in epass apply type 2021. Applicant not want to use for epass once more who already apply for curfew go for important providers. Examine Statewise epass hyperlink to use and avail the federal government service simply.

E Cross Registration 2021

Folks ought to observe the given beneath pointers to avail the service of on-line epass apply 2021:

All citizen of all state can apply for epass on their respective state

Fill the epass utility type rigorously and connect all of the related paperwork

A legitimate and lively cell quantity crammed within the e-pass registration type to get the OTP

An utility reference quantity will likely be given to the applicant, save this quantity for additional processing

Fill within the particulars of the members rigorously

An epass comprise the title, handle, cell quantity, and all different necessary particulars

Whereas touring Maintain a tough copy of epass

Required Paperwork for Journey E Cross

Aadhaar Card

Authorities Issued ID

Job ID Card

Passport dimension Picture

Car Registration NO (RC Guide)

Voter ID Card

Eligible Providers throughout Lockdown

Police

Paramilitary forces

Well being providers

Fireplace brigade

Prisons workers

Honest value store

Ration sellers

Electrical energy workers

Water division

Municipal providers

Print and digital media

Provision retailer

Chemist and pharmacist

Petrol pump

Animal fodder

Airport and airline workers

Employees of metro

Railway important workers

Methods to Apply for E-Cross State Wise 2021?

Comply with the given beneath step-by-step process to use on-line for epass:

Step 1: Go to the official web site Apply Epass

Step 2: Choose the hyperlink “apply for e-pass”

Step 3: “Choose state to use epass” and a hyperlink seems “e-pass administration system”

Step 4: now fill the applying of e-pass

Step 5: Enter the legitimate cell quantity and obtain an OTP

Step 6: Fill the captcha verification code

Step 7: Click on on the submit button and get the epass reference quantity

Sep 8: For examine the standing of Epass Online apply 2021, you should use the reference quantity

Step 9: After full verification of epass type by the involved authority, individuals can obtain this epass and present this each time required whereas touring



Methods to Observe Lockdown Motion Cross Software Standing 2021?

Comply with the given beneath process to examine the standing of epass:

Step 1: Go to the official web site EPas Software Standing

Step 2: Choose “monitor epass standing”

Step 3: Choose your state and now fill the reference quantity/utility quantity

Step 4: Click on on the “Submit” button and now you possibly can see the standing

All States Epass Hyperlink 2021

Apply Online State Wise Covid E Cross 2021

Right here you possibly can try the state sensible hyperlink to use on-line epass 2021:

Andhra Pradesh Epass 2021

Epass Andhra Pradesh 2021: Comply with the given beneath course of to use for the Covid Lockdown Cross within the Andhra Pradesh

Bihar Epass 2021

Chhattisgarh Epass 2021

Delhi Epass 2021

Gujarat E Cross 2021

Haryana Epass 2021

Karnataka Epass 2021

Maharashtra Epass 2021

Rajasthan Epass 2021

Uttar Pradesh Epass 2021

Uttarakhand Epass 2021

Lockdown Cross Helpdesk Particulars

States Contact Tripura 0381-2315879 Sikkim 104 Punjab 104 Uttar Pradesh 18001805145 Telangana 104 Nagaland 7005539653 Uttarakhand 104 Rajasthan 0141-2225624 Odisha 9439994859 Madhya Pradesh 104 Mizoram 102 Jharkhand 104 Maharashtra 020-26127394 Meghalaya 108 Himachal Pradesh 104 Goa 104 Haryana 8558893911 Chhattisgarh 104 Arunachal Pradesh 9436055743 Assam 6913347770 Bihar 104 Andhra Pradesh 0866-2410978 Kerala 0471-2552056 Manipur 3852411668 West Bengal 1800313444222 Gujarat 104

Hope you'll like this info. Should you nonetheless have a question, you possibly can ask us within the remark part.