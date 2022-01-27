State-wise reopening or closing of schools: Re-opening or reopening of schools: Find out where schools and colleges, including Delhi, UP, Haryana, will open and where they will not?

Schools in Jharkhand may start after January 31 The Jharkhand government will take a decision on starting schools after January 31. State School Education and Literacy Minister Jagarnath Mahato had recently said that the closure of schools was detrimental to the education of students, adding that all schools in the state would reopen after January 31. However, a third wave of corona virus in Jharkhand on Wednesday found a total of 1,009 people infected, while five died of the infection. A total of 13908 people have been infected so far and 2921 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,24,337 people have been infected with corona in the state so far, while a total of 4,05,143 people have been cleared of corona infection.

Schools and colleges in Chandigarh will start from February 1 Schools and colleges in Chandigarh will be reopened from February 1, 2022. However, only senior students i.e. students in class 10th to 12th are invited for offline classes. As such, there are no restrictions on universities and colleges. According to the Kovid guidelines issued by the Chandigarh administration, students between the ages of 15-18 and those who wish to attend school for offline classes should be vaccinated at least first. Without it, they will not be allowed on campus. In addition, parental permission to attend school will be mandatory.

Madhya Pradesh will decide after January 31 A decision on starting schools in Madhya Pradesh will be taken after January 31. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the chief minister would review it on January 31, after which a decision would be taken.

Schools will not start in Delhi yet No decision has been taken to reopen the school in Delhi at present. Although the Delhi government wants to start schools as soon as possible, the DDMA has not yet cleared the way. At the crucial DDMA meeting on January 27, the Delhi Weekend curfew was lifted and restrictions on weddings, social functions, gyms, halls, restaurants, etc. were relaxed. However, no decision has been taken to reopen the school. The next meeting of the DDMA is expected to decide on this. Also read: School reopening update: Weekend curfew is over but schools in Delhi will not reopen yet, see update here

Schools in Haryana will start from this day At the same time, the Haryana government is ready to resume schooling from 01 February 2022. State Education Minister Kanwar Pal has made this announcement. Along with this announcement, detailed guidelines have also been issued for 10th to 12th class students. From 1 February 2022, schools will resume offline classes for these classes.

Schools and colleges closed in UP till February 15 The Uttar Pradesh government is not in the mood to resume schooling at present. Schools and colleges here have been ordered to remain closed till February 15. But online classes will continue. The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier ordered closure of all educational institutions in the state till January 30.

Online classes will also continue in Uttarakhand In Uttarakhand, the school closure period has been extended till January 31 due to the outbreak of corona virus. In the meantime, all schools, coaching centers and Anganwadis up to class 12 in the state will remain closed but online classes will continue.

The third wave of the Corona virus (COVID 19) epidemic is now slowly receding. The Kovid guidelines are now being updated across the country. Schools and colleges have reopened in Maharashtra from January 24. At the same time, many states like Jharkhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are ready to start schools and colleges in phases. However, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are not currently considering launching offline classes in educational institutions. Students are studying in the same way through offline classes. Let us know what is the state wise (state wise school reopen news) plan for school-college resumption.