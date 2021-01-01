Statement by Inderjit Singh in Congress

Inderjit Singh, grandson of former President Giani Zail Singh, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri offered him party membership at the BJP headquarters in the capital. BJP general secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam, party’s media department in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and national spokesperson R.P.After joining the BJP, Inderjit Singh said that after a long time, his grandfather Giani Zail Singh’s wish has come true today. “The way Congress treated him, hurt his heart, what added to his loyalty … you all know,” he said. He said that he would do his best to fulfill whatever responsibility the party would give him.

Puri also targeted the Congress, citing the ongoing power struggle between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress president Navjyot Singh Sidhu. He accused the Punjab government of not implementing many important schemes of the central government. “Whether it is a housing scheme or an ayushman scheme, I do not understand why the state government is not implementing it,” he said. Welcoming Inderjit Singh to the BJP, Puri said that he was very happy to know that he was joining the BJP.

Giani Zail Singh was the seventh President of the country. Prior to reaching this post, he had also served as MLA, Minister, MP, Chief Minister and Union Minister. He was born in Faridkot district of Punjab.

Punjab has assembly elections next year. After the Shiromani Akali Dal breaks alliance with the BJP, a four-way battle is likely to take place this time. The BJP will go it alone this time as the Shiromani Akali Dal joins hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party to challenge the ruling Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party is also firmly establishing its roots in the state.