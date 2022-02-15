World

Staten Island Ferry’s First New Vessel Since 2005 Honors Fallen Army Sergeant Michael Ollis – Gadget Clock

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Staten Island Ferry’s First New Vessel Since 2005 Honors Fallen Army Sergeant Michael Ollis – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Staten Island Ferry’s First New Vessel Since 2005 Honors Fallen Army Sergeant Michael Ollis – Gadget Clock

Staten Island Ferry’s First New Vessel Since 2005 Honors Fallen Army Sergeant Michael Ollis – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new Staten Island Ferry boat honors the service of a fallen Army soldier.

Monday, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis’s family and friends on the first of many trips in his memory.

Mayor Eric Adams Cites Killing Of Woman In Chinatown In Plea To Albany Lawmakers To Tweak Bail Reform Laws

The sound of bagpipes filled St. George Ferry Terminal, marking a Staten Island Ferry setting off on its maiden voyage through New York Harbor.

It was a special salute to the new vessel, commissioned with carrying commuters, but also the legacy of the hero whose name it bears.

“I’m so grateful for the city of New York to so this, to honor a veteran, number one. But number two, and the best part is, my son,” said Bob Ollis.

Staff Sergeant Ollis, a native of New Dorp, was killed in Afghanistan while saving the life of a Polish soldier in 2013. Ollis was 24.

“Sometimes I ask myself why. Why did he do this? But I know why he did it, because he cared,” his mother Linda Ollis said.

Ollis enlisted in the army at 17, but he made the commitment to his country well before that.

Black History Month: T. Thomas Fortune Remembered As Powerhouse Of Journalism, Advocate For African-American Economics

“9/11 came and he said he wanted to go, and he couldn’t go then because he was too young. But he waited and he went,” Bob Ollis said. “He said, ‘Pop, I’m gonna stay as long as I can give,’ and that was Michael.”

READ Also  Homeland Security cites 'misleading narratives' as one reason for heightened terrorism alert

His service and sacrifice were shared on a plaque for all those who board the state-of-the-art ferry to see.

“It has new features that enhance safety and performance in extreme weather,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

The SSG Michael H. Ollis is the first of three new ferries that will enter service in 2022. Collectively, they’re known as the “Ollis” class vessels, carrying on a hero’s legacy.

“We want the story of Michael Ollis to be told again and again. It’s a story of heroism, but it’s also a story about being selfless,” said former Staten Island Borough President James Oddo.

“People are going to wonder, in years to come, who is this person. Hopefully they’ll look him up and find out who he was,” said Linda Ollis.

“What a hero he was,” added Bob Ollis.

Police: Assamad Nash Charged With Murder In Deadly Stabbing Of Christina Lee Inside Chinatown Apartment

This is the first vessel added to the Staten Island Ferry fleet since 2005.

#Staten #Island #Ferrys #Vessel #Honors #Fallen #Army #Sergeant #Michael #Ollis #CBS #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  How the Owner of a 24/7 Diner Spends Her Sundays

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment