Staten Island Students Walk Out Of Classes To Protest Recent Violence At Susan E. Wagner High School – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students at Susan E. Wagner High School on Staten Island staged a walkout Monday to protest a recent spate of violence at their school.

It’s one of several New York City schools where weapons have been confiscated, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

Students said they’re sick and tired of being afraid to go to school, so they decided to exercise what they call their First Amendment right to protest and walked out of classes during fifth period.

“The violence, it’s bad. We’re all traumatized. Last week, everybody left the school, it was bad,” one student told Kramer.

“I’m very concerned about this. This is craziness. I had to stay home from school all of last week. I’m very scared for my life to come here. We already had to shelter in again today. This is craziness. It has to stop,” said student Eva Rodriguez.

“This is an ongoing thing and I feel like it’s an issue that really needs to stop. Kids shouldn’t feel scared to come to school,” said student Justina Muniz.

The students were protesting incidents like a wild brawl at the school in late October. A school safety agent was dragged to the floor trying to stop a 13-year-old who was later arrested after she allegedly used a kitchen knife to menace other students.

That incident prompted the Department of Education to stage an unannounced screening with a dozen agents from four boroughs. The screening netted brass knuckles, pepper spray and a knife.

There was another fight outside the school last week. Exit doors were secured and students had to stay inside after a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old reported being assaulted near the track and football fields.

One victim was struck with a gun across the face, police said.

Kramer asked the Department of Education what they plan to do to make students feel safe, but there was no response before this story was published.