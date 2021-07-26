State’s Rent Relief Program Is Off to a Slow Start

But after nearly two months, the money is slow to reach those who need it. Federal data shows New York was one of the slowest states to distribute aid.

At the end of June, New York was one of only two states where no aid had been sent – and the state’s moratorium on evictions is set to expire in late August.

Many tenant advocates believe the program will ultimately prove to be crucial, although some groups say the application process is too complex.

The problems

The state rental assistance program application process is primarily online. Housing groups claim the website was hampered by technical glitches and tenants encountered errors which in some cases wiped out entire apps.