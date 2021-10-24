Stay Away From Stalkerware! Appearance – calculator or calendar, but work – fast monitoring of your phone; Beware from Stalkerware as this App looks like Calendar or Calculator may stalks your every phone details – Beware of Stalkerware! Appearance – calculator or calendar, but work – fast monitoring of your phone; stay alert like this

The world of phones and the Internet has made our lives easier, but at the same time there are some things that sometimes become a big problem if we do not pay attention. One such thing is stalkerware. According to lead researcher Kevin Roundy of American security firm ‘Norton LifeLock’, this is a very dangerous thing and he has found it more than 800 times in Android. Let us know what is stalkerware and how to avoid it:

According to a study by ‘Norton LifeLock’, there was a 63 percent jump in the rate of devices infected with stalkerware between September and May this year. The US Federal Trade Commission even banned an app maker named ‘Support King’ from offering such apps, which was the first such ban.

Stalkerware is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store under the names ‘Mobile Tool’, ‘Agent’ and ‘Cerberus’ among other names. Once someone installs them, then they have the ability to change the icon of any app. Even with calculators and calendars. But apart from this, they also keep a close eye on other things of the user. For example, web search, text messages and e-mails.

In recent times, it has become a sort of tool for digital domestic abuse, and even big tech companies like Apple and Google have acknowledged that it is a big issue. According to experts, it is not easy to fight and detect scamware, as the user may not even know whether it is in their phone or not.

Here’s how you can protect against stockware: