Staying hydrated may lower risk of heart failure, study says

Drinking water to maintain a healthy sodium level in the bloodstream can reduce the risk of heart failure, a chronic condition where the heart has difficulty pumping blood to meet the body’s needs, according to a recent study published in the European Heart Journal.

More than 6.2 million Americans suffer from heart failure, more than 2% of the U.S. population and more common among those aged 65 and over, according to a recent press release in the study.

A team from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute analyzed data from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Community Study, which followed nearly 16,000 adults over thirty years to better understand atherosclerosis and heart disease.

The Mayo Clinic notes that healthy individuals maintain a sodium level between 135 and 145 mmol / L in the bloodstream, but the body’s fluid levels decrease as sodium increases, so researchers use sodium as an indicator for fluid status to identify participants with heart failure. The risk of becoming.

The study focused on hydration levels of participants who were within normal range who did not have diabetes, obesity or heart failure at the start of the study. In the final analysis, filtering data from approximately 11,814 adults, it found 11.56% developed heart failure.

“Middle-aged serum sodium exceeds 143 mmol / L, which increases the risk of heart failure by 39%. [millimoles per liter]1% of body weight is similar to water deficiency, “the study authors noted.

They were associated with a 62% increase in the development of a serum sodium left ventricular hypertrophy of 142.5–143 mmol / L in the middle age group, where the main pumping chamber of the heart, the left ventricle, became thicker. According to the Mayo Clinic, it reduces the pumping action of the heart and increases the risk of heart failure.

According to the press release, 143 mmol / L is associated with a 102% increase in sodium levels in the bloodstream and a 54% increase in the risk of heart failure.

“Based on this data, the authors conclude that serum sodium levels above 142 mEq / L in middle age are associated with an increased risk of left ventricular hypertrophy and heart failure later in life,” the press release added.

The study noted that high blood sodium levels could not prove the cause of heart failure, only that it was associated with chronic conditions because the study was only observational and not a randomized controlled clinical trial.

“Although fluid guidelines vary based on the body’s needs, researchers recommend consuming 6-8 cups (1.5-2.1 liters) of fluid daily for women and 8-12 cups (2-3 liters) for men,” the press release said. .

Although most healthy people who are dehydrated will start drinking water, according to Best Life, older people may not have the same thirst.

“Older people don’t feel thirsty as much as they did when they were younger. And it can be a problem if they take drugs that can cause fluid loss, such as diuretics,” said Dr. Julian Sifter, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

But if you are not sure that you are dehydrated, then according to Best Life, a blood test including potassium, sodium, chloride and glucose combines common electrolytes into a sodium level through a regular blood test called a basic metabolic panel. Can be easily tested. .

“Reducing salt intake, drinking enough water and staying hydrated can help support our heart and reduce our long-term risk of heart disease,” said Dr. Natalia Dimitriva, a researcher at National Heart, Lung. And the Blood Institute.

