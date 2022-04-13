STDs increased during COVID-19 pandemic’s first year, CDC report finds



According to a report released this week by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the incidence of several sexually transmitted diseases has increased in the first year of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The number of reported cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and congenital syphilis has exceeded 2019 levels, while chlamydia has declined, according to a news release about health reports.

The Federal Health Agency says the number of STD cases fell sharply in the first months of the epidemic in 2020 – but rose again year after year.

“There were moments in 2020 when the world seemed to be stable, but there were no STDs. The STD epidemic continued unabated despite the disruption of STD prevention services.” Dr. Jonathan Marmin, director of the CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention, said in the CDC release.

The report said the number of reported cases of gonorrhea increased by 10%, with primary and secondary (P&S) syphilis increasing by 7% compared to 2019. Congenital syphilis also increased by 15% from 2019 and 235% compared to 2016. Federal Health Organization said. The CDC said preliminary data indicate that the number of cases of primary and secondary syphilis and congenital syphilis will continue to rise in 2021.

The Federal Health Agency says 2020 STD data show that groups that continue to experience high rates of STDs include young Americans; Gay and bisexual men; And some ethnic and racial minority groups. The CDC found a lack of access to consistent treatment care, stigma, and discrimination as possible reasons for contributing to this trend.

“The COVID-19 epidemic has raised awareness of a reality we have long known about STDs. Social and economic factors – such as poverty and health insurance status – create barriers, increase health risks and often cause poor health outcomes for some people,” said Dr. Leandro Mena, director of the CDC’s division for STD prevention, said in the release. “If we want to make lasting progress against STDs in this country, we need to understand the systems that create inequalities and work with partners to change them. No one can be left behind.”

Although many sexually transmitted diseases have increased, the number of reported cases of chlamydia has decreased by 13% since 2019, according to the report. The CDC release explains that underdiagnosis and reduced screening for STDs during epidemics may be the cause of this trend, rather than a reduction in new infections.

“The COVID-19 epidemic has already put a lot of pressure on the underprivileged public health infrastructure,” Marmin said in a release.

The strain may have contributed to a number of factors that led to an early decline in STD cases reported in early 2020, with the report citing the following factors:

Frequent visits have reduced the frequency of personal healthcare services, resulting in less frequent STD screening;

Divert public health workers from STD work to respond to COVID-19 epidemics;

Shortage of STD tests and laboratory supplies;

Errors in health insurance coverage due to unemployment; And

Some infections have not been detected in national data due to the practice of telemedicine.

The CDC says a group effort is needed to recover lost ground in STD prevention.

This effort will involve community-based organizations; Public health workers; Local healthcare systems and clinics; And healthcare providers in the public and private sectors to help rebuild and expand STD prevention and control in the United States, the federal agency reported.