Steady, stoic Cantley defeats a mighty DeChambeau in Maryland

The tournament lead shifted several times, but no golfer was able to escape his final pair of shadows. The raucous hoops and howlers greeted DeChambeau’s expansive drives, animated fist pumps and purposeful, marching strides. The venerable, if restrained, applause followed Cantley’s steady, impassioned efforts and the sluggish pace of the game.

It could have been the golfed version of the folk tale, “The Turtle and the Hare.”

Finally, on the sixth playoff hole, Kentley, 29, dunked an 18-foot climbing birdie putt and offered a subtle, rarest grin. DeChambeau, 27, could not match his opponent’s resolve as the sun was setting in Maryland, missing a nine-foot putt that could have propelled the competition.

It was Cantley’s fifth win on the PGA Tour and his second this year. The victory put them in a commanding position to enter the season-ending Tour Championship, the last of three stages of the FedEx Cup playoffs, with a $15 million prize for the champions.

“It was an incredible atmosphere all day and I just tried to be in my own little world,” Cantley, who ranks 10th on the men’s world golf rankings, later said. “The fans were so energetic and into every shot. It’s really good to have them back.”

DeChambeau has been a crowd favorite since gaining 40 pounds last year and starting to drive an astonishing 370-yard drive. He has learned to stoke and play in his gallery and was the people’s choice for most of Sunday’s rounds. But over time, Wise Cantley nurtured a following of his own.