Steady, stoic Cantley defeats a mighty DeChambeau in Maryland
OWINGS MILLS, MD — Patrick Cantley, a creative if stubborn player, was told on Saturday night to look forward to Sunday’s final round of the BMW Championship, when he will be paired with former college physics major Bryson DeChambeau.
Golfers will start the day tied for the lead.
“Artist vs. Scientist?” A reporter inquired.
Cantley smiled and replied: “You should be able to make decisions.”
The pair dueled over six entertaining hours and 24 holes on Sunday, with Cantley being typically imaginative and quietly effective, while DeChambeau’s flamboyant style and powerful swipes on the ball overtook Caves Valley Golf Club outside Baltimore.
But what happened was more than a striking contrast of styles. It became a test of will among 20-something golfers, the young faces who are at the advent of the game’s transition from the Tiger Woods era. It was a show and the cast of characters was brand new.
The tournament lead shifted several times, but no golfer was able to escape his final pair of shadows. The raucous hoops and howlers greeted DeChambeau’s expansive drives, animated fist pumps and purposeful, marching strides. The venerable, if restrained, applause followed Cantley’s steady, impassioned efforts and the sluggish pace of the game.
It could have been the golfed version of the folk tale, “The Turtle and the Hare.”
Finally, on the sixth playoff hole, Kentley, 29, dunked an 18-foot climbing birdie putt and offered a subtle, rarest grin. DeChambeau, 27, could not match his opponent’s resolve as the sun was setting in Maryland, missing a nine-foot putt that could have propelled the competition.
It was Cantley’s fifth win on the PGA Tour and his second this year. The victory put them in a commanding position to enter the season-ending Tour Championship, the last of three stages of the FedEx Cup playoffs, with a $15 million prize for the champions.
“It was an incredible atmosphere all day and I just tried to be in my own little world,” Cantley, who ranks 10th on the men’s world golf rankings, later said. “The fans were so energetic and into every shot. It’s really good to have them back.”
DeChambeau has been a crowd favorite since gaining 40 pounds last year and starting to drive an astonishing 370-yard drive. He has learned to stoke and play in his gallery and was the people’s choice for most of Sunday’s rounds. But over time, Wise Cantley nurtured a following of his own.
Maybe emotionless is the new cool. Or as Cantley noted, at the end of Sunday’s rounds, fans started chanting a new nickname for him: “Patty-Ice.”
“I’ve never heard of that,” Cantley said.
For the past several weeks, DeChambeau did not meet with reporters after Sunday’s rounds. But he spoke to Cantley about his golf course etiquette when the two were on the 14th hole. In an unusual exchange, DeChambeau told Cantlay to stop running as DeChambeau was preparing for a shot of him.
“He wanted me to stop running,” Cantley explained. “The rules officials told us to speed things up. But it was no big deal. Such things happen here from time to time.”
When the competition moved into the playoffs after an 18-hole match between Cantley and DeChambeau, the play only intensified. Cantley nearly foiled a clever pitch attempt on the first playoff hole, but settled for par, a result matched by DeChambeau when his long birdie slipped right behind the putt cup. On the next hole, Kentley dropped his approach shot over 50 feet short of the par-4 18th green hole, but artistically two-putted for par. DeChambeau had a six-foot birdie putt to end the tournament, but as he had done several times in the first round, he swung his golf ball to the left of the hole.
On the fourth playoff hole, DeChambeau made a shocking error when he sprinted a tee shot into a creek to the right of the 18th hole. But he overcame the missplay and had a par enough to send the competition into the fifth playoff hole, which also ended in a matching par.
There was no lack of intensity even in the closing moments of the opening 18-hole round. In fact, Cantley squandered his chances on the 16th hole when a shoddy chip shot equalized. When he birdied the hole, DeChambeau went ahead with a jerk. Then, Cantley’s tee shot on the 186-yard 17th hole landed 10 yards short of the green and jumped into a side pond before ending with a bogey.
But DeChambeau, who struggled with his chipping throughout the tournament, hurled a pitch just inches from the green and bogeyed, a score Cantley matched. Par-4 On the 18th hole, each player reached the green in two, but Cantley rolled into his curved, right-to-left, 22-foot birdie putt, while DeChambeau threw his 15-foot birdie putt to the left. Pulled badly and made a par .
As his victory was assured on Sunday evening, a smiling and even laughing Cantley remained in the green and saluted the spectators by taking off their hats and waving them at the grand stands. He said repeatedly, “Thank you,” though his words were drowned in applause.
