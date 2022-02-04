‘Stealth’ omicron variant BA.2 circulating in almost half of US, but CDC exercises caution: report



Is BA.2 going to be omicron 2.0?

There have been at least 127 known cases of subveriant BA.2, otherwise known as the “stealth” variant, spread across nearly half of the United States that international experts have suggested become more contagious as Omicron, according to a recent CNBC Report .

But CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordland said in a statement Monday The Washington Post Warns, “Currently, there is insufficient data to determine whether the BA.2 lineage is more contagious or has a fitness advantage compared to the BA.1 lineage.[omicron]”

“Although the proportion of BA.2 strains has recently increased in some countries, it remains a very small proportion of viruses that are spreading in the United States and worldwide.”

In Denmark, where approximately 80% of Dennis has been fully vaccinated and 60% have received booster shots, BA.2 has replaced Omicron as the main variant. Lillebeck, chairman of the country’s surveillance committee on the COVID-19 variant, said CNBC .

Lilebeck said the BA.2 variant has five unique mutations in a special part of the spike protein that is known to be associated with higher transmissibility, which is 1.5 times more contagious than Omicron, according to the Statins Serum Institute in Denmark. CNBC .

CDC: Third Covid-19 vaccine shot reduces the risk of immunocompromised hospitalization

Mutations between BA.1 and BA.2 differ significantly from the differences between the original “wild strain” and the alpha variant, which was the first major mutation to spread worldwide. CNBC .

The news outlet noted that the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that there was a “significant” increase in BA.2 over omicron in England.

“We now know that the growth rate of BA.2 has increased, which is seen in all regions of England,” said Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser. UKHSA .

The agency noted that there was no data on its severity compared to Omicron, but initial assessments did not reveal any difference between the two vaccines’ effectiveness against a significant infection. subvariants .

Incidents of ‘stealth’ Omicron submarine confirmed in northeastern states: report

Although the World Health Organization has not classified BA.2 as a variant of concern, officials warned this past Tuesday that the ever-increasing omicron around the world would not only give rise to new forms, but also be more contagious. omicron .

“The next form of concern will be more appropriate, and what we mean by that is that it will be more contagious because it has to go beyond what it is currently promoting,” said Maria Van Kerkhov, WHO’s Kovid-19 technologist. Leadership .

Click here to get Fox news

“The big question is whether the future variant will be more or less serious.”