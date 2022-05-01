Steelers’ Cameron Heyward reacts to brother Connor getting drafted by Pittsburgh



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

There is another family connection in Steel City.

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday selected Connor Hayward on the hard edge of Michigan State in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hayward is the younger brother of Steelers longtime defensive lineman Cameron Hayward, who said before the selection that “all hell will be broken” if the team chooses his brother.

“Guess I got a roommate @ ConnorHeyward1,” Cameron wrote on Twitter after officially taking his brother to 208.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

It was later revealed that when Connor Hayward received his draft call from the Steelers, Cameron Hayward was at their Atlanta home next to him trying to find out who was on the other end of the line.

“He followed me to my mom’s house and was like, ‘Hey,'” said Connor Hayward, via the team’s website. “I told him, ‘Just a second.’ It was the coach [Mike] Tomlin. About halfway through, I told him who it was, and his facial expressions were invaluable. “

“I lived with my grandmother [in Pittsburgh] Before I stay with the cam, “Connor added to the roommate’s commentary reference.” Or I’ll find my own place. For the first few weeks or so, I was sure that I would be with Cam or my grandmother, with the football stuff. “

Concerned neo-hippies and their global warming, i’ll tell ya.

The election means the Steelers now have four sets of brothers on their list.

“I honestly think when your siblings are around, it helps you play better,” Connor said. “They may push you to the point where your peers push you, and when your brother is harsh on you, the teammates may look at it and say, ‘OK, he’s being harsh on me.’

Other Pittsburgh siblings include TJ and Derek Watt, Terrell and Trey Edmunds, and Carlos and Khalil Davis.

“We value vague quality,” Tomlin added via ESPN. “When you’re doing business with one, it probably gives you an indication of the other’s vague qualities. We’re all constantly trying to measure what we can’t. Maybe that’s what drives our brother to the game.”

Connor is about six inches shorter and 50 pounds lighter than his older brother, who was ranked 31st overall by the Steelers in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Connor was on a tight end running back with the Spartans, scoring 529 yards in 2018 and 200 yards in 2020. Last season, he had a total of 326 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a tight end.

The team said it expects Conner to use it as a tough end at first when it comes to seeing what he can do as an H-back and special team.

“I see myself as one of them, and they do,” Hayward added via the team’s website. “They like my versatility. They have a plan for me. Whatever it is, I’m going to embrace it. I’m excited to be a steiler.”