Steelers’ Chase Claypool unconcerned about who QB1 will be: ‘We’re going to be pretty good’



Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool has found some new teammates during the 2022 NFL Draft, including quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett, a standout from the University of Pittsburgh, will join a quarterback room with Mitchell Trubiski and Mason Rudolph. The Steelers had to move on after Ben Rothlesburger retired in the offseason after winning two Super Bowls for the franchise.

Kleppul attended the Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Parlor Games at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Saturday and told Gadget Clock Digital that no matter who wins the quarterback competition, the Steelers will be in good shape.

“It makes for a great competition between the three of them. Those guys want to be on top. Whatever he is, we’re going to be pretty good,” said third-year Steeler.

Claypool agreed that it would be unusual to have a Rothlisberger in the locker room. Roethlisberger Steelers played 18 seasons.

“Of course. You know, he’s got that experienced leadership. So, I’m going to adjust, and the other guys will move on,” Kleppool told Gadget Clock Digital.

Going back to the playoffs is going to be a top goal for Pittsburgh this season, no matter what football throws.

Claypool says it’s going to take everyone forward.

“Of course, our defense is holding them back as much as possible. I think we need to help them more in this crime this year. We’ve got a lot of offensive weapons, so it looks good.”

Clappool has become a rising star for the Steelers since taking in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had 60 catches in 15 games and 59 catches in two touchdowns last season.