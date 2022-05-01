Sports

Steelers’ Chase Claypool unconcerned about who QB1 will be: ‘We’re going to be pretty good’

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Steelers’ Chase Claypool unconcerned about who QB1 will be: ‘We’re going to be pretty good’
Written by admin
Steelers’ Chase Claypool unconcerned about who QB1 will be: ‘We’re going to be pretty good’

Steelers’ Chase Claypool unconcerned about who QB1 will be: ‘We’re going to be pretty good’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Las Vegas – Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool has found some new teammates during the 2022 NFL Draft, including quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett, a standout from the University of Pittsburgh, will join a quarterback room with Mitchell Trubiski and Mason Rudolph. The Steelers had to move on after Ben Rothlesburger retired in the offseason after winning two Super Bowls for the franchise.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh Steelers' Chase Claypool prepares for a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on December 5, 2021.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chase Claypool prepares for a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on December 5, 2021.
(Joe Sergeant / Getty Images)

Kleppul attended the Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Parlor Games at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Saturday and told Gadget Clock Digital that no matter who wins the quarterback competition, the Steelers will be in good shape.

“It makes for a great competition between the three of them. Those guys want to be on top. Whatever he is, we’re going to be pretty good,” said third-year Steeler.

Claypool agreed that it would be unusual to have a Rothlisberger in the locker room. Roethlisberger Steelers played 18 seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers' Chase Kleppool before a game against the Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chase Kleppool before a game against the Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
(Nick Camet / Diamond photo via Getty Images)

NFL Draft 2022: Steelers take Kenny Pickett to number one. 20, first quarterback from the board

READ Also  Luka Doncic, Mavericks beat Jazz to advance to second round

“Of course. You know, he’s got that experienced leadership. So, I’m going to adjust, and the other guys will move on,” Kleppool told Gadget Clock Digital.

Going back to the playoffs is going to be a top goal for Pittsburgh this season, no matter what football throws.

Claypool says it’s going to take everyone forward.

“Of course, our defense is holding them back as much as possible. I think we need to help them more in this crime this year. We’ve got a lot of offensive weapons, so it looks good.”

Pittsburgh Steelers' Chase Claypool (11) holds a pass to Patrick Peterson (7) of the Minnesota Vikings on December 9, 2021 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chase Claypool (11) holds a pass to Patrick Peterson (7) of the Minnesota Vikings on December 9, 2021 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
(Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Clappool has become a rising star for the Steelers since taking in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had 60 catches in 15 games and 59 catches in two touchdowns last season.

#Steelers #Chase #Claypool #unconcerned #QB1 #pretty #good

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment