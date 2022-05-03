Steelers decline 5th-year option on Devin Bush



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Devin Bush will play for his job in 2022.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Inside has rejected the linebacker’s fifth-year option, which means he could be a free agent next spring.

Pittsburgh traded to take Bush to 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 draft. Bush played well as a rookie, finishing third in the league’s defensive rookie of the year voting with 109 tackles, including two interceptions and a sack. Bush’s career, however, suffered a setback when he tore the ACL in his left knee against Cleveland in October 2020.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

He came back in time to start the 2021 season but saw his playing time fluctuate. He played 79% defensive snaps last fall, compared to 82% and 90% pre-injury as a Rocky in 2020.

Bush, the son of former NFL safety Devin Bush Sr., had 70 tackles in 2021, including two sacks.

This is the third time in the last four years that Pittsburgh has not used the fifth-year option in the former first-round pick. The Steelers let cornerback Artie Burns – their first-round pick in 2016 – walk after the 2019 season. They also did not exercise the fifth-year option of 2018 first-round pick Terrell Edmunds, although they re-signed Edmunds to a one-year contract late last month.