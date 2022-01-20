Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins on being an NFL starting quarterback: ‘I got drafted for that reason’

Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins on being an NFL starting quarterback: ‘I got drafted for that cause’



Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned this week he will likely be exploring “all choices” for a quarterback subsequent season, however backup Dwayne Haskins believes he has what it takes to be a starter.

Haskins, who is ready to turn into a free agent on the finish of the season, informed reporters Wednesday that he’s assured in his talents regardless of what he’s proven to this point.

“I positively really feel like I could possibly be a starter on this league. I got drafted for that cause,” he mentioned, by way of the NFL Community . “I positively imagine I’ve expertise to play with the most effective of them, however actually, I simply have not put all of it collectively but. And that’s one thing I’ve to do that offseason so as to put myself in that place to play.”

Haskins flamed out in lower than two seasons with Washington after being taken with the fifteenth total choose in 2019, however the Steelers provided him a second probability once they signed him to a one-year deal in 2021.

He served as a third-string quarterback behind Mason Rudolph after going 3-10 as a starter in Washington with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

“They’re giving me an opportunity to compete, and I’ve an opportunity to begin,” Haskins mentioned. “That is all I might ask for.”

Rudolph, who’s 5-4-1 in his profession as a starter and struggled in his solely begin this season, can also be optimistic about his potential to be subsequent season’s starter.